THE 4A'S WELCOMES DENTSU'S ABBEY KLAASSEN AS NEW CHAIR AND FIVE NEW MEMBERS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4A's (American Association of Advertising Agencies) a membership-based U.S. trade association for the advertising and marketing communications industry, announced today the appointment of Abbey Klaassen, CEO of Dentsu Creative, U.S., as the new Chair and welcomed five distinguished industry leaders to its National Board of Directors. This esteemed group of professionals brings a wealth of experience and a wide range of expertise to guide the 4A's mission of advocating for agencies and advancing the industry.

"As our industry continues to experience dynamic change and opportunities, I am thrilled to welcome Abbey Klaassen to her new role as the 4A's Board of Directors Chair. Her contributions as Co-Vice Chair have been invaluable and I look forward to her leadership in moving the board's efforts forward. I also extend a warm welcome to other experienced members joining our efforts this year, and am grateful to those who will continue to serve on the 4A's board. This diverse mix of representatives from holding companies and independent agencies will play a pivotal role in guiding our efforts, ensuring success and industry advancement in the coming years, " said 4A's President and CEO Marla Kaplowitz.

Leadership Transitions:

Sharon Napier, Chair & Founder, Partners + Napier and former Chair of the 4A's Board, has completed her two-year term and will now serve as Immediate Past Chair. Barry Wacksman, Chairman and Co-Founder, Proto, previously serving on the board as Immediate Past Chair, will be exiting.

Vita Harris, Chief Strategy Officer at FCB Global, has been re-elected as Co-Vice Chair for another one-year term.

Abbey Klaassen steps into the role of Chair for a two-year term, bringing her extensive experience and vision to drive the organization forward. Joining Vita as Co-Vice Chair for a one-year term is Christine Fruechte CEO of Colle McVoy, who was previously Secretary/Treasurer. Andrew Graff, CEO of Allen & Gerritsen, assumes the position of Secretary/Treasurer for a two-year term.

"I am honored to serve as Chair, working alongside Marla to continue to find ways for the 4A's to bring value to the industry," said Klaassen. "The 4A's longstanding commitment and readiness to drive growth, innovation and advocacy is especially meaningful now as our industry hits a new inflection point with the rise of artificial intelligence, retirement of third-party cookies and more. I look forward to partnering with my board colleagues and the entire 4A's network to demonstrate the power of agencies to drive measurable impact."

Regional Directors Re-Elected:

Representing the different regions across the country, the following directors have been re-elected for one-year terms:

Central: Jeff King (BarkleyOKRP) | Angela Tenuta (EVERSANA INTOUCH)

(BarkleyOKRP) | (EVERSANA INTOUCH) Eastern: David Angelo (David&Goliath) | Daisy Expósito-Ulla (d'exposito & partners)

(David&Goliath) | Daisy Expósito-Ulla (d'exposito & partners) Southern: Kyle Allen (9thWonder) | Shari Day (bohan) | Michelle Headley (Alma)

(9thWonder) | (bohan) | (Alma) Western: John Gallegos (United Collective) | Aaron Walton ( Walton Isaacson ) | Karen Hunt (Horizon Media)

New Board Members:

The 4A's welcomes the following new board directors representing a range of experience and perspectives to shape the future of the advertising industry.

Greg Andersen , CEO of Bailey Lauerman

, CEO of Chris Boothe , Chief Operating Officer of Publicis Groupe Marketing Services, U.S.

, Chief Operating Officer of Publicis Groupe Marketing Services, U.S. Luis Montero , CEO of the community

, CEO of the community Erin Riley, CEO of TBWA\Chiat\Day, U.S.

Paul Woolmington , Founding CEO of Canvas Worldwide

About the New Board Members:



Greg Andersen

CEO, Bailey Lauerman

Greg Andersen became CEO of Bailey Lauerman in 2016 after 26 years working at top global agencies in New York and Los Angeles. As a strategist, Greg has directed a range of top brands across categories such as Google, Ally Financial, Bosch and Panda Express. He also served on the Global Board of Directors of EFFIE Worldwide for 8 years, giving talks around the world on the building blocks of marketing effectiveness.

Chris Boothe

Chief Operating Officer of Publicis Groupe, U.S.

Chris Boothe brings over three decades of experience and has been a driving force in transforming both Publicis Groupe's agency brands and clients' businesses. As the Chief Operating Officer of Publicis Groupe Marketing Services U.S., Chris leverages his expertise in strategy, investment, international business, global product, business development and brand leadership

Luis Montero

CEO, the community

Luis Montero has spent over 20 years helping brands in the U.S., Latin America, and Europe forge meaningful connections with their most important audiences through creative communications and experiences. Since joining the community in 2013, Luis has been a strong advocate for culturally reflective brand-building, connecting clients with the new mainstream, and securing long-term agency partnerships with brands like Verizon, Volkswagen, Porsche, and more.

Erin Riley

CEO, TBWA\Chiat\Day, US

Erin Riley has worked in almost every category from fashion to fintech, sports to spirits, and QSR to CPG, on both the agency and brand sides, up and down the funnel, and on both coasts over the course of nearly twenty-five years. Her body of experience and leadership approach has contributed to TBWA being named Adweek's Global Agency of the Year in 2021, Ad Age's Global Network of the Year in 2022, and one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for five consecutive years from 2019 to 2023.

Paul Woolmington

CEO, Canvas Worldwide

Paul Woolmington is the founding CEO of Canvas Worldwide, the world's second-largest independent media services agency. Under his leadership, Canvas has earned recognition as AdAge's 2024 Best Place to Work and Adweek's Breakthrough Agency of the Year amongst many. Previously, Paul held extensive leadership positions both globally and domestically at holding companies such as IPG, WPP, and MDC Partners. He also co-founded Naked Communications Americas, founded The Media Kitchen, and was honored as one of Fast Company's top ten innovative people in marketing.

These appointments mark an exciting new chapter for the 4A's as it continues to champion excellence and innovation in advertising and marketing.

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industry overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. With a focus on advocacy, talent and driving business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects diverse talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future.

Follow the 4A's | To learn more, please visit: https://www.aaaa.org/.

Media Contacts:

Julia Tisdal

The Sway Effect

[email protected]

P: (646) 594-3511

SOURCE The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's)