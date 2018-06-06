The 4th annual China-US Innovation Competition hosted by the Entrepreneur Foundation

After the preliminary review, 8 finalists were selected for the final pitch. The finalists came from a variety of industries such as, Biotech, Robotics, AI, clean Energy, Consumer Service, and Enterprise Service. All the finalists did an excellent job during the final pitch. They received not only positive feedback but also feedback to improve their business model, product design and global expansion strategy from the judges.

Top 3 Teams were awarded $5000, $10,000 and $30,000 respectively for their company's future development:

3rd Place:

Brain Robotics is devoted to developing AI-powered robotics prosthesis hands at unparalleled cost effectiveness, to empower the people in need to live their lives to the fullest.

2nd Place:

Multisensor Diagnostics' device MouthLab is a medical assessment device that measures more than 10 vital health parameters in under 30s the device intent to provide transformative solution for individuals with complex chronic conditions.

1st Place:

PathoVax is committed to addressing the devastating economic burden, social stigma, and poor compliance rates resulting from the incomplete protection of current HPV vaccines.

Judges:

This year we were very pleased to have many recognized experts and investors from different fields to join the competition as judges. Some special judges included: Airong Li, MD PHD, Principal Investigator at Massachusetts General Hospital and Assistant Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School; Xiang Cai, PHD, is the associate professor of Physiology at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine; Anil Achyuta is the Director of Advanced Research at L Oreal, where he invests in disruptive technologies in materials science dermatology and medical aesthetics; Shuyang Li, young fashion entrepreneur, AACYF 30 under 30 and founder of EDGE Fashion. His clientele include high-end fashion brands D&G, Shiseido and Cle de Peau Beaute. He was consulted by Future Glory, Biggercode, Alltoohuman, Riccardi and many other brands on integrated marketing communication and help them execute their strategy; Chandra Briggman is the former director of digital for USPS and the current director for Venture Cafe. Garnett Ge, the Head of Cross order Venture at Plug and Play.

China Trip:

The 8 finalists will receive a full-coverage business trip to China to meet with Chinese investors, Chinese enterprises, and Chinese incubators to explore alternative investment from China, global expansion strategies, and different exit strategies from China. The trip has six stops, including Beijing, Shandong, Shanghai, Hefei, Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

The summit is primarily sponsored by the UnitedData Group (www.uniteddata.com) The Group is dedicated to operating the data ecosystem. The services provision ranges from asset management, lifecycle, core technology and data ecosystem of data center.

