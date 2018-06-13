The 4th China-Israel Investment Summit to be held in China's Zhuhai in July

The China-Israel Investment Summit, the largest national dedicated technological innovation investment event between the two countries, was held in Zhuhai for the first time last year. The 3rd China-Israel Investment Summit attracted over 2,700 companies and more than 5,800 visitors from the two countries and led to the establishment of the National Israel-China Innovation Fund. At the event, agreements for 14 Sino-Israeli cooperation projects were signed while 2,653 discussions took place between companies, resulting in the signing of over 1,000 letters of intent valued at billions of US dollars. The summit drew widespread attention from the business communities in both countries.

To continue growing the brand influence of the previous three editions of the summit, this year's edition, with the theme of "Cooperating on innovation, and intelligently creating a bright future for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area", has invited powerful guests from China's and Israel's political, academic and business circles as well as more than 2,000 guests who will gather to share their wisdom and discuss important topics including Sino-Israeli cooperation on technological innovation and furthering development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area under the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

This year's summit will include a series of branded events, including the opening ceremony, the main forum, several break-out sessions, guest dialogues and business-to-business matchmaking meetings, covering the gamut of industries in which the two countries excel and have a deep interest, including smart manufacturing, the digital economy, intellectual property, bio-medicine, smart cities, among others. Israeli companies in concert with some of China's leading hi-tech firms will also hold thematic roadshows, giving participants the opportunity to experience the world's latest technological innovations first hand.

Zhuhai kicked off a corporate entrepreneurship program this year. At this new historic starting point, the 4th China-Israel Investment Summit, to be held again in Zhuhai, is expected to further expand cooperation in the areas of technology, commerce and trade between the city and Israel, driving entrepreneurship among the city's many businesses through technological innovation, while, at the same time, creating a new area of growth for the Zhuhai Special Zone.

The 4th China-Israel Investment Summit is now open for registration. Companies and individuals can visit the summit's official website http://www.china-israel-investment.com, to view the registration details and register online.

