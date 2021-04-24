The 4th Digital China Summit to be held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province

The Organizing Committee of the Summit, which is themed unleashing greater dynamic of data elementsCembarking on a new journey of digital China, explains that this summit is a platform for the release of China's informatization development policies, for highlighting the latest achievements in the digitalization of China, for exchanging experiences in e-government and digital economy theories and practices, and an opportunity to bring global forces together to promote Digital China and the Digital Silk Road.

Fuzhou has an ancient culture; it is a green city with a health ecology; it's an innovative city full of vitality; and it's a city with a pleasant lifestyle, and one that is friendly and welcoming to businesses. The Fuzhou Government expends great effort in managing everything about the city-from gardens and green areas to ecological parks and inland river systems - in an efficient and effective manner. In so doing, it markedly improves the ecological environment, and it renders Fuzhou an exemplary eco-friendly and livable city that is fresh and natural. It really showcases Fuzhou's beauty and charm. Indeed, Fuzhou is a picture of harmonyand happiness everywhere. During the Digital Summit, visitors will be welcomed by the music video Beautiful Fuzhou, a Blessed Land, which is a popular video across China. Fuzhou is sending an invitation to the world: hope to see you in Fuzhou!

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the 4th Digital China Summit