THE 4TH OF JULY IN NEW YORK CITY IS THE ABSOLUTE EVENT OF A LIFETIME.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most exclusive waterfront event space in Manhattan is The Water Club - the best place anywhere in the world to experience The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show happening again this year!

Our glamorous & iconic private events venue is atop the East River, in midtown Manhattan and hosts unparalleled prime viewing for New York's greatest live fireworks show. This year's pyrotechnics display will happen directly in front of us - at 30th Street, on the river, in the greatest city in the world. Follow us on Instagram @waterclubnyc

The Water Club is a private event venue beyond your wildest dreams. Set your sights this 4th of July for a very special evening of dinner & cocktails on the East River in New York City. You will witness this year's enormous Macy's spectacle from five barges lighting up the NYC skyline with a fireworks production beyond anything you could imagine.

The Water Club events team is currently taking reservations for each of our gorgeous event rooms, both indoor and on our stunning rooftop terraces.  Reservations can be made by calling 212.683.3333 for this "one night only" immersive experience, which includes an elaborate & festive dinner, premium open bar at the most fabulous waterside location anywhere in New York City and the chance to experience this sensational fireworks show with front row access. The Macy's fireworks extravaganza is a night in NYC that you will absolutely remember long after the evening is over.

RESERVATIONS

  • Guests must be over the age of seven years old, we do not offer children's pricing. 
  • Doors will open at 6:00pm and the fireworks are scheduled for 9:00pm.
  • Please note the FDR Highway is closed on the 4th of July beginning at 3:00pm.
  • *Please keep in mind that our venue does NOT have an elevator to the second floor.
  • Once your ticket is purchased we will email you a confirmation of receipt.

Click Here For Ticket Pricing And Information

*This is a ticketed celebration held at The Water Club. 500 E 30th St NY, New York, 10016.

Reservations may be made by calling our events department at 212.683.3333

Happy Independence day! We look forward to celebrating this year's Macy's Fourth of July festivities with you at The Water Club.

