The 4th Qingdao Multinationals Summit will be held on October 10th

News provided by

Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

09 Oct, 2023, 04:51 ET

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS) is scheduled to take place in Qingdao from October 10th to 12th, 2023 with the theme of "Multinational Corporation and China".  QMS is an important activity jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of China and Shandong Provincial Government.

Assistant Minister of Commerce Chen Chunjiang said , the Summit aims to further promote the improvement of an efficient platform for investment docking, which is not only conducive to comprehensively showcasing new achievements and opportunities in China's economic development, but also helps to boost corporate confidence, allowing multinational corporations to share the opportunities and dividends of China.

Song Junji, Vice Governor of Shandong Province, introduced that the summit will also hold a series of promotion activities, including multinational corporation symposiums, policy closed-door meetings held by national ministries and commissions such as the Ministry of Commerce, China's policy and project introduction for attracting foreign investment, as well as investment cooperation promotion meetings in the Yellow River Basin, etc.

This summit has six major topics, focusing on greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, new practices for the development of multinational corporations in China, new trends in industrial investment layout, new achievements in creating a business environment, international cooperation in the digital economy, and green, low-carbon, and high-quality development.

The summit will cooperate with the "Year of Investment in China" event, hold a "Innovation, Development, Cooperation, and Win Win" China's policy explanation and project promotion meeting to attract foreign investment, provide a detailed introduction to the latest batch of "stabilizing foreign investment" policies of the State Council, and respond to the current concerns of foreign enterprises in China's development, to help foreign enterprises achieve long-term stable development. During the summit, a series of research reports on "Multinational Companies in China" will continue to be released.

In addition, a "Multinational Corporation and China Theme Exhibition" is also set up to focus on the cooperation between multinational corporations and the Chinese industry in the new era, showcasing the development achievements, advanced technologies, and cooperation intentions of multinational corporations in China.

The number of guests attending the summit is expected to exceed 800 and 316 multinational companies have registered.

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.