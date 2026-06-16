The 5 Hidden Costs of Uneven Tire Wear

Mercury Insurance explains how neglected tire maintenance can lead to higher expenses, reduced performance and avoidable safety risks

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most drivers know they should pay attention to their tires, but many don't realize that uneven tire wear can quietly lead to higher costs, reduced vehicle performance and increased safety risks long before a warning light appears or a tire needs to be replaced.

According to Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY), tire wear issues often develop gradually and can go unnoticed for months. Simple maintenance practices such as checking tire pressure, rotating tires and addressing alignment issues can help drivers avoid unnecessary expenses and extend the life of their tires.

"Tires are one of the hardest-working components on a vehicle, but they're often one of the most overlooked," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director, Product Management, Auto for Mercury Insurance. "Many drivers don't realize that uneven tire wear can affect everything from handling and fuel economy to how quickly they'll need to replace their tires."

Mercury recommends that drivers routinely inspect their tires and watch for signs of uneven wear. Here are five hidden costs drivers may face when tire maintenance falls by the wayside.

1. Replacing Tires Sooner Than Expected

Uneven wear can significantly shorten a tire's usable lifespan. When one section of a tire wears down faster than the rest, the tire may need to be replaced even though much of the tread remains in good condition.

Considering the cost of a new set of tires can easily reach hundreds or even thousands of dollars depending on the vehicle, premature replacement can become an expensive consequence of neglected maintenance.

2. Reduced Fuel Efficiency

Tires that are unevenly worn can create additional rolling resistance, forcing a vehicle to work harder to maintain speed.

Even small reductions in fuel efficiency can add up over time, particularly for drivers with long commutes or frequent road trips. Properly maintained tires help vehicles operate more efficiently and can contribute to lower fuel costs.

3. Poorer Handling and Ride Quality

Uneven tire wear can affect how a vehicle responds during everyday driving.

Drivers may notice:

Increased vibration

Excessive road noise

Steering pull to one side

Less predictable handling

These symptoms often develop gradually, making them easy to ignore until the problem becomes more severe.

4. Increased Risk During Emergency Maneuvers

When tires wear unevenly, they may not maintain consistent contact with the road surface.

That can affect traction during sudden braking, sharp turns or wet-road driving conditions. In emergency situations, every bit of available traction matters.

"Tires play a critical role in helping drivers maintain control of their vehicles," Yoshizawa said. "Even wear helps ensure the tire can perform as intended when drivers need it most."

5. More Expensive Repairs Down the Road

Uneven tire wear is often a symptom of a larger issue rather than the problem itself.

Alignment issues, suspension problems and improper tire inflation can all contribute to uneven wear patterns. Left unchecked, those underlying issues can lead to more extensive repairs and higher maintenance costs later.

What Drivers Can Do

Mercury recommends several simple steps to help maximize tire life and performance:

Rotate tires according to manufacturer recommendations

Check tire pressure regularly

Inspect tread wear monthly

Address alignment concerns promptly

Schedule routine vehicle maintenance inspections

"Tire maintenance isn't just about getting more miles out of a set of tires," Yoshizawa said. "It's about helping your vehicle perform safely, efficiently and reliably throughout its life."

For more information about auto maintenance topics, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance