The $5 Million High Five Returns to Americas Cardroom Four Times Larger

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom today announced the return of their High Five Tournament Series from September 10th-29th. This time around, it's four times bigger with 5 tourneys per day for 20 days (100 total), and $5 Million in guarantees.



"Our famous series designed for players who like to relax and play poker is back," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "This time, we've packed it with more tourneys and guaranteed money, including three Main Events. Come take your bankroll higher."

5 Events per Day for 20 Days with a $420K GTD Main Event every Sunday Do you like free money? Get advantage of this great reload bonus!

The High Five is Americas Cardroom's popular tournament series and comes just a few weeks after the conclusion of the OSS Cub3d, and not long after the record-setting $5 Million Venom.

While previous incarnations of the High Five featured 5 tourneys a day for 5 straight days, this time there's big tournament action for nearly three weeks, offering players more excitement across the board at times that work for them.

It gets even more impressive. For the first time ever, the High Five includes three $420,000 GTD Main Events — one each on Sunday, September 15th, 22nd and 29th, all at 4pm ET.

And in keeping with the 420 theme that players have responded to in droves, there's a return of the daily 10-minute "courtesy" break at 4:20pm ET. All tournament action will pause at that time and players can relax in any way they see fit.



From September 4th through 10th, existing players can earn a 50% reload bonus up to $420 using bonus code JackPot. The bonus releases in increments of $5 for every 120 Award Points earned. Players have 30 days to release the bonus before it expires.

For more info on the High Five, including a full schedule, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.



About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

