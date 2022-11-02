The 5 Most Surprising Fall Travel Destination Trends

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the fall travel season is outpacing last year by more than 38%. Travel insurtech company Squaremouth.com analyzed data from thousands of travelers to reveal the five most noteworthy fall travel trends in 2022.

International Returns To Pre-Pandemic Peak

International travel increased by 48% this fall compared to last year, returning to the peak levels reached prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. With domestic trips hitting a plateau, international travel now accounts for 88% of policies bought through squaremouth.com for trips this fall.

Caribbean Countries Drop In Popularity

As worldwide travel has rebounded, Caribbean islands that had surged in popularity have been surpassed by European destinations that have reopened their borders and lowered entry requirements. Major destinations such as Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France are once again among the most popular fall destinations.

At the height of the pandemic, Caribbean countries such as Turks and Caicos, Costa Rica, and the Bahamas overtook these European countries that have historically been among the most popular fall destinations.

Portugal Becomes A Top Destination For First Time

Portugal is among the European destinations gaining the most popularity this fall. For the first time, Portugal is one of the 10 most popular fall destinations for Squaremouth travelers.

Traveler Spending At All Time High

Travelers are spending more on their trips this fall than ever before. The average trip cost this year reached $4,286, marking a 20% increase over the same period last year, and a 15% increase over 2019.

This increase is largely due to current market conditions. More than half of Squaremouth travelers are spending more on trips this fall due to inflation and gas prices.

Egypt, Australia Top Priciest Destinations List

The rise in spending is led by a bounce back in high-priced international trips. Overall, international travel spending has increased more than 21% over last year.

Among Squaremouth's 20 most popular fall destinations, travelers heading to Egypt and Australia are spending the most, with average trip costs of $6,530 and $6,256, respectively.

