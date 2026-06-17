The 5 Pillars of AI Governance to Reduce GxP Risk, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how AI governance can help validation and quality teams implement AI responsibly in GxP environments. Attendees will gain insight into the five pillars of effective AI governance. The featured speakers will discuss the potential benefits of AI in validation and quality workflow. Attendees will learn how to mitigate risk with AI-enabled programs.

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence is no longer a future consideration for life sciences; it is actively reshaping how validation and quality teams work today. But adoption without governance is a liability. For organizations operating under GxP frameworks, the question is no longer whether to use AI, but how to implement it in a way that satisfies regulators, protects data integrity and delivers lasting operational value.

This webinar explores a practical five-pillar framework for AI governance in validation and explains how validation and quality teams can apply it to support the responsible adoption of AI.

Developed by digital validation experts, this framework gives validation and quality professionals a structured architecture for AI adoption, grounded in current regulatory expectations from the FDA, EMA and ISPE, and designed for the realities of modern GxP environments. Each pillar addresses a distinct dimension of governance, from risk classification and change control to auditability and human oversight, giving teams a clear foundation to build on rather than a checklist to react to.

Register for this webinar to learn how AI governance can help validation and quality teams implement AI responsibly in GxP environments.

Join experts from Kneat, Amy Wilhite, Senior Solution Validation Engineer; David Corely, Product Owner; and Ruairi McGarry, Senior Product Manager, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The 5 Pillars of AI Governance to Reduce GxP Risk.

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