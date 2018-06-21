The 5 Ways To Use Probiotics According To Heather Holmes; Probiotic Guru & Health Advocate

1. External probiotics

Failing to add beneficial probiotics into your home environment makes you vulnerable to toxins like superbugs, mold, mildew and fungus that can negatively affect your immune system and cause illness. Countertops, cutting boards, washing machines, a pet's water bowl, and baby rattles all harbor bad bacteria. Bleach, disinfectants and anti-bacterial products can cause bad bacteria to strengthen and multiply. P2 Probiotic Power offers food-grade, non-GMO, chemical-free probiotic cleaning products that naturally eliminate the ability for germy invaders to populate your home living surfaces, teeth, skin, hands, air and pets by creating a hostile environment for bad bacteria, then puts up barriers to keep them from returning. P2 probiotics also provide protection for hotel rooms, airplane trays, air vents and seat belts.

2. Internal probiotics

The two most common strains of internal probiotics, lactobacillus and bifodobacterium (plant based), live in the digestive system, urinary system and genitalia. They help send food through the gut, absorb nutrients and protect the body against potentially harmful invasions by bad bacteria. These beneficial probiotic strains are best absorbed with fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kombucha, kimchi and pickles. Spore (soil based) bacteria also live in the digestive tract and are proving to be an important breakthrough for leaky gut.

3. Digestion

More than 100 million Americans suffer from issues related to their gut or GI tract, like constipation, diarrhea, gas, bloating, nausea or abdominal discomfort. Because most of the body's immune cells (70 to 80%) are in the gut, it's beneficial to take a probiotic to deliver good bacteria to the digestive tract.

4. Digestive health for kids

Probiotics help support the little one's digestive system. One serving of L'il Critters Probiotic helps to support digestive health by delivering good bacteria to the digestive tract in a gummy that kids will enjoy.

5. Vaginal health

The bacteria found in yogurt for digestion and immunity will not help maintain good vaginal health. RepHresh Pro-B delivers two vaginal probiotic strains: Rhamnosus GR-1 and Lactobacillus Reuteri RC-14 in a tiny, daily supplement that balances yeast and bacteria to ensure beneficial bacteria thrive, and yeast and harmful bacteria are unable to take control.

"The new probiotic options can keep you, your family and your environment in balance and healthy. Just choose the right ones for you," adds Holmes.

