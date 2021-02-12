The 52nd Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Will be "Virtual" on March 13

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Louis will take place on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in a virtual format due to the coronavirus. After a long wait, careful consideration and weighted deliberations it has been decided that the annual parade will be best experienced as a virtual event. The virtual parade will step off at 12 noon on Saturday, March 13. The parade, also known as St. Louis' "Rite of Spring," will feature over 130 units, including floats, bands, marching units, large helium-filled balloons, and over 5,000 marchers.

Details on how and where to watch the virtual St. Patrick's Day Parade will be available soon on the parade's

and run's website: irishparade.org.

The 43rd Michelob St. Patrick's Day Parade 5k Run will take place on the same date – Saturday, March 13 at 9:oo a.m. – in Forest Park taking off from the upper parking lot at the Muny Opera. Due to current Covid health requirements, the field will be limited to two separate heats of 250 physical runners (500 in total) starting in a socially distanced format. There also will be a virtual run for those who still want to do the traditional five mile run. New in 2021runners can also register for the 43-mile virtual challenge (runners will run an average of 2.25 miles per day from March 13 to March 31. Runners can compete in age categories for both men and women. Details and registration information can be found at www.stpatsrun.com, www.runsignup.com and www. irishparade.org.

There are 13 different age categories for both male and female competitive runners, ranging in age from under14 to 70-plus years. Prizes will be awarded in age categories for both men and women, including "14 and under" and "70 and over."

In addition to being part of this great annual run, every runner will help the St. Patrick Center meet the challenge of combating homelessness in St. Louis since a portion of the run proceeds will go to the St. Patrick Center.

