The $578 Billion Regenerative Medicine Market Has a Manufacturing Problem. One Company Just Solved the First Step

Issued on behalf of Avaí Bio, Inc.

USANewsGroup.com

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDA has approved more than 40 cell and gene therapy products. The regenerative medicine market is projected to reach $578 billion by 2033. Cell therapy alone surpassed $8.2 billion this year. And yet the central challenge of the entire sector remains unresolved: how do you manufacture living therapeutics at scale, consistently, and affordably?

Every cell therapy company confronts the same bottleneck. You can discover a transformative biological mechanism in a lab. You can prove it works in a trial. But the moment you need to produce it reliably for thousands or millions of patients, you run into the manufacturing wall. The cells degrade. The immune system rejects them. The supply chain breaks. The companies that solve manufacturing are the ones that will capture the value in this market.

That manufacturing challenge is driving some of the most important milestones in the sector right now. Prime Medicine (NASDAQ: PRME) is developing prime editing — a next-generation gene editing platform that rewrites DNA without cutting both strands, reducing the off-target risks that have haunted earlier CRISPR approaches. The technology promises more precise manufacturing of gene-corrected cells at scale. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) presented two-year data showing its therapy Rezdiffra significantly improved liver stiffness and fibrosis biomarkers in patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis, demonstrating that manufactured biologics can deliver sustained, measurable reversal of chronic organ damage.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) received FDA approval for Amtagvi, a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy for advanced melanoma — the first approved TIL therapy, which requires extracting and expanding a patient's own immune cells in a centralized manufacturing facility. It's a landmark approval, but it also highlights the manufacturing complexity: each treatment is custom-made from the patient's own tumor tissue. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) is advancing tividenofusp alfa for Hunter syndrome, with a PDUFA target date of April 2026 and Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, and Priority Medicines designations — a therapy that requires precise protein engineering and scaled biomanufacturing to cross the blood-brain barrier.

Each of these companies is grappling with a version of the same problem: how do you turn a biological discovery into a manufactured product? The answer, increasingly, starts with a Master Cell Bank.

Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) recently announced the initiation of manufacturing a Master Cell Bank of genetically modified cells that overexpress the α-Klotho protein, working alongside joint venture partner Austrianova through their shared entity, Klothonova. A Master Cell Bank is the GMP-compliant, fully characterized starting material for all downstream production — the foundation from which all working cell banks and final therapeutic products are derived. Without it, there is no path to commercial scale.

What makes Avaí Bio's approach distinctive is the delivery mechanism. Austrianova's Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation technology protects the therapeutic cells inside a biocompatible shell, allowing them to continuously secrete α-Klotho without triggering immune rejection. This eliminates the manufacturing and logistical burden of patient-specific autologous therapies — the cells are manufactured once and delivered as an off-the-shelf product. The technology is backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and decades of clinical development.

Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, said: "MCBs are a prerequisite for the production of Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell products. They provide the foundation for sustainable production and ensure they meet the highest quality standards."

Avaí Bio's dual-program approach targets both the Klothonova α-Klotho anti-aging platform and the Insulinova diabetes program. Peer-reviewed research links α-Klotho to reduced risk of Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, with natural levels declining approximately 50% after age 40. The addressable markets span Alzheimer's ($32.8 billion by 2033), cardiovascular disease (the world's leading cause of death), and kidney disease (850 million affected globally).

The regenerative medicine market is heading toward $578 billion. The companies that will capture the lion's share of that value are the ones that can manufacture living therapeutics reliably and at scale. Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) just took the foundational manufacturing step — and it did so with a delivery platform that turns cell therapy from a custom procedure into a scalable product.

For more information on Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) and its Klothonova and Insulinova programs, visit USANewsGroup.com

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SOURCES:

1. Straits Research, Global Cell Therapy Market 2026 — https://straitsresearch.com/report/cell-therapy-market

2. Precedence Research, Cell and Gene Therapy Market Forecast — https://www.precedenceresearch.com/cell-and-gene-therapy-market

3. Grand View Research, CAR T-Cell Therapy Market — https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market-report

4. Astute Analytica, Regenerative Medicine Market 2025–2033 — https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/01/27/3226653/0/en/Regenerative-Medicine-Market-Review-2020-2024-and-Forecast-2025-2033-A-578-29-Bn-Opportunity-Says-Astute-Analytica.html

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