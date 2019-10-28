NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G infrastructure market projected to grow at 67.1% CAGR during 2019–2027

The 5G infrastructure market is estimated to be valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%. Lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic are among the major driving factors for the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Increasing M2M connections across various industries are also expected to fuel the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

5G NR Non-standalone (LTE COMBINED) market to offer lucrative opportunity for 5G infrastructure applications

Non-standalone (NSA) 5G network refers to having merely 5G NR cells in place with an evolved packet core (EPC).The deployment of 5G cells would solely rely on existing LTE network for all control functions and add-on services.

The 5G NSA architecture operates in master–slave configuration, in which the 4G access node is the master and 5G access node is the slave.

Above 6 GHz to witness highest growth for 5G infrastructure in coming years

Above 6 GHz frequencies such as 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands have strong momentum.As they are adjacent, they tend to support spectrum harmonization, and thus reduce handset complexity, economies of scale, and early equipment availability.

Governments and regulators must realize the potential of 5G for new mobile bands above 24 GHz. Significant availability of harmonized 5G spectrum in these bands is essential to enable fast 5G speeds, low cost devices, international roaming, and minimize cross border interference.

APAC continues to grow significantly for 5G infrastructure market in coming years

This high growth in APAC is attributed to the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. 5G network would play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and machine-to-machine communication (M2M), as well as in smart cities and industrial automation. Also, the 5G infrastructure market has huge opportunities in smart cities. Various countries in Asia have either initialized the implementation of smart city projects or are in the planning phase.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the 5G infrastructure marketspace. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 30%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 30%, Manager Level = 50%, and Others = 20%

• By Region: North America = 20%, Europe = 40%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 10%



The major players in 5G infrastructure market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).



This research report categorizes the global 5G infrastructure based on communication infrastructure, core network technology, network architecture, operational frequency, end user, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the 5G infrastructure market and forecasts the same till 2027.



