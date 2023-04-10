The 5G Millimeter-wave Market Finally Becomes Clear

New report outlines successful and unsuccessful architectures and use cases

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts Inc. released technical analysis and market forecasts today, outlining the future for 5G millimeter-wave networks, smartphones, and Fixed Wireless Access. After the high expectations of the Verizon network resulted in disappointing smartphone data impact, new architectures and use cases are coming into the market. The new report outlines the architectural changes, the cost impact, and the likely future growth of mmWave in Fixed Wireless and in data offloading applications.

Dense capacity will drive 5G mmWave

Mobile Experts has been tracking the mmWave market for more than 8 years, and our original investment thesis remains: 5G mmWave will support high capacity fixed wireless links and will supplement mobile networks in hotspots with high density of traffic. The market has been delayed by other deployments in C-band and other low bands, but future spectrum availability will be tight, resulting in stronger mmWave demand.

This new report covers networks, smartphones, CPEs, repeaters, and Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface (RIS) products, with global forecasts through 2028.

"Millimeter-wave performance has increased dramatically with improved transmitters for the uplink," commented Dan McNamara, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts. "We have detailed analysis of this change and its impact on networks and all kinds of client devices. In the end, we expect this market to be driven by the relentless push for more capacity in FWA, plus dense areas such as stadiums, airports, and some hybrid private/public networks."

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the 100-page 5G Millimeter Wave 2023 report;

78 comprehensive charts and figures;

Deep technical analysis related to radio infrastructure and client RF front ends;

Cost analysis for networks, UEs, and CPEs; and

Access to the analysts behind the reports.

To learn more about this report, click here.

