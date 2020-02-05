The 5G Snowball Is Gaining Weight and Speed

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Mobile Experts released a Macro Base Station Transceiver Forecast with detailed analysis through 2025.

This new report covers three major themes that will shape the future of 5G:

China's tremendous surge of 5G deployment: This report provides detailed specifications and timing for the ramp; Key 5G rollouts in Korea: We highlight precisely what was deployed and what's coming next; and Expectations for the United States and Europe: The report provides a breakdown by band and by MIMO configuration to illustrate when key 5G networks will ramp up.

According to the report, the implementation of massive MIMO in 5G systems is changing. Mobile Experts saw a shift away from the dominant position of 64T64R mMIMO, toward 32T32R systems. During initial 5G system roll-outs, the distinct preference was to achieve best coverage and data rate, leading to large deployment of 64T64R mMIMO antenna solutions.

"The explosion of shipments in 2019 due to massive MIMO and 5G base stations will continue into 2020 and will target on the China market," commented Principal Analyst Dan McNamara. "Mobile Experts has done the work to verify Chinese demand will continue through 2021 and likely beyond. Many of our conversations with market suppliers start with something like, 'all of my attention is focused on China…yes, 5G is happening everywhere… but let's get back to the topic of China.' All signals indicate things are full steam ahead."

The forecast includes 2G through 5G macro base stations below 6GHz. Small cells and mm-wave infrastructure are covered in separate reports, because the dynamics for these products are very different than the macro market.

"We are past the peak for 4G and well into the 5G deployment efforts. As was the case in 2019, China will continue to be the main volume driver as additional cities get their 5G networks. We'll also see a big change in the countries that convert their trial networks into live commercial systems. This will be a global phenomenon," commented Principal Analyst Dan McNamara.

The 5G snowball is gaining momentum; in 2020, the pace of deployments will continue the frantic pace they set in 2019. It's also gaining weight as areas with early deployments extend the overall coverage area, fill in gaps and start implementing applications that 5G systems can offer. Many new countries will launch 5G during the 2021 to 2025 timeframe, propelling 5G and the market forward.

Subscribers to Mobile Experts research will receive:

Full access to the Macro Base Station Transceivers 2020;

56 comprehensive charts and figures;

The detailed Excel file with forecast data through 2025;

Quarterly market share, shipment, adoption updates;

Quarterly Expert INSIGHT strategic reports;

strategic reports; Access to the analysts behind the reports.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 20 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Macro Base Stations, 5G Business case, Cellular IoT, CBRS Infrastructure and Devices, Private LTE, ORAN, URLLC and 5G IoT, Edge Computing, 5G mm-wave, Big Picture IoT, Edge Computing for Enterprises, RF Front Ends, Small Cells, CBRS, LPWA, Fixed Wireless, https://mobile-experts.net/Home/Report/98 CRAN/VRAN, and more.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

233759@email4pr.com

+1 (408) 540-7284

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts