The 5G Spotlight Takes Aim Outside China

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Mobile Experts released a Macro and Massive MIMO Base Station Transceiver Forecast with detailed analysis through 2027.

This new report covers three major themes that will shape the future of 5G:

C-Band network rollouts in the US: This report provides detailed analysis for the deployment strategies of the three largest US operators; China's continued focus on the Macro networks for a second year in a row. The impact of the US Trade Ban on Huawei is forcing the China market to pivot away from mMIMO and stay will Macro network upgrades in 2022 and possibly 2023; and Expectations for Europe and India: The report provides a breakdown by band and by MIMO configuration to illustrate when key 5G networks will ramp up.

According to the report, the completion of the spectrum auctions for mid-band frequencies in the US (3.45 – 3.98 GHz) will drive a substantial investment in networks by all operators. While China has stepped back from mMIMO, the US networks will embrace 64T64R and 32T32R mMIMO systems.

"With the availability of mid-band spectrum, the US operators will finally be able to deliver on the promise of improved performance for 5G," commented Principal Analyst Dan McNamara. "From the perspective of the average smartphone user, 5G has thus far been a disappointment. However, with the networks coming on-line in 2022 this will change."

The forecast includes 2G through 5G high power base stations below 6GHz. Mobile Experts includes "macro" (typically 4T4R or 8T8R) and "massive MIMO" (16T16R and higher) above 100W composite power in this report. Small cells and mm-wave infrastructure are covered in separate reports, because the dynamics for these products are very different than the macro market.

We have passed the initial phases of 5G deployments and are now beginning to see variations and common trends emerging. With China embarking on a 5G strategy focused on massive capacity, we saw the mMIMO deployments and the shift from 64T64R to 32T32R. For operators that take this approach, the transition to fewer mMIMO antenna elements will be a standard approach. However, there are other regions that will look to provide country-wide coverage first, with capacity deployed in a second wave.

"While China remains the largest single market, deployments in other regions are beginning to balance out the global demand", continued Dan McNamara of Mobile Experts. "Despite the mMIMO pause in China, other parts of the world are actively deploying 5G enabling some growth in mMIMO and 5G base stations overall."

The 5G ecosystem is showing good growth and now it is becoming more balanced with larger scale deployments happening outside China. For 2022, the focus will be on the C-Band deployments in the US and after that the next big market could be India…which Mobile Experts believes will begin wide-spread deployments in 2023.

About Mobile Experts Inc.

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, ORAN, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.

