The 5th Annual Chart Summit Takes Place Saturday, April 17

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stocktwits , the largest social network for investors and traders is excited to host JC Parets, his team from All Star Charts , and a number of the brightest minds in investing for the 5th Annual Chart Summit taking place Saturday, April 17.

Chart Summit is the annual event where retail investors, investment advisors, traders, fund managers, analysts, professors and students can get unique market insights and technical analysis all in one place - for free. JC Parets started Chart Summit as a first of its kind event that is fully committed to providing both educational value and actionable market commentary. Hosted exclusively by Stocktwits the event is free to attend through a free Stocktwits account.

What: 5th Annual Chart Summit

When: Saturday, April 17 at 8:30 am ET

Where: Online through Stocktwits, register here

Speaker Lineup:

Ari Wald, CFA, CMT - Managing Director & Head of Technical Analysis, Oppenheimer



Ryan Detrick, CMT - Chief Market Strategist, LPL Financial



Meltem Demirors - Chief Strategy Officer, Coinshares



Britney Castro, CFP - Founder/CEO, Financially Wise



Tyler Wood - Managing Director of Global Business Development, CMT Association



Frank Cappelleri CFA, CMT - Desk Strategist, Instinet



Mike Hurley, CMT - Chief Market Strategist & Portfolio Manager, Nexpoint



Kimmy Sokoloff, CMT - Vice President of Institutional Sales, Odeon Capital Group LLC



Howard Lindzon - General Partner, Social Leverage



Phil Pearlman - Chief Behavioral Officer, Osprey Funds



Todd L. Sohn, CMT - Technical Strategist, Strategas Research Partners



Patrick Dunuwilla - Co-Founder & Editor, The Chart Report



Troy A. Prince, CAIA - Founder & CEO, Wall Street Bound Inc.



Brian Shannon, CMT - Technician, Alpha Trends



Zach Schellhaas - Executive Director, Traders4ACause



Jake Wujastyk - Co-Founder, Trendspider



Quotes:

"The Chart Summit is the annual gathering place of the brightest minds in investing today. The community that JC Parets has built up is second to none and filled with successful, trusted, innovative financial minds who want to share their experiences and knowledge with a larger audience. The team at Stocktwits couldn't be happier to work closely with JC and his team at All Star Charts." - Rishi Khanna, CEO Stocktwits

"Chart Summit keeps blowing up in popularity and all of that is due to the best minds in the industry sharing their approaches to the masses. This year we've assembled our best lineup of presentations and speakers and encourage anyone who wants to get closer to the numbers to join this FREE event on Stocktwits." - JC Parets, founder, All Star Charts.

