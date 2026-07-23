The 5th Annual Connected Worker Manufacturing Summit Returns Bigger Than Ever with Its Largest Speaker Faculty, Expo Hall and Industry Audience to Date

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of the Connected Worker Manufacturing Summit are excited to announce the return of North America's only event dedicated exclusively to Connected Worker and Digital Transformation in Manufacturing. Taking place on October 13-15 at the Westin North Shore, the 2026 edition will bring together 450+ manufacturing leaders for the largest Summit in the event's history.

As manufacturers accelerate digital transformation, workforce modernization, and AI adoption, the Connected Worker Manufacturing Summit has established itself as the industry's leading platform for sharing best practices, discovering new technologies, and connecting with peers driving operational change. This year's attendee list already includes leading organizations such as Caterpillar, Procter & Gamble, Cargill, bp, BASF, Merck, Bayer, Nestlé, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, ExxonMobil, Honda, ADM, 3M, Coca-Cola, Mars, Kraft Heinz, Collins Aerospace, Volvo, Kimberly-Clark, Owens Corning and many more!

The 2026 event will feature its largest-ever speaker faculty, with 100+ speakers, including 60+ first-time speakers, delivering fresh perspectives from manufacturers at every stage of their digital transformation journey.

Attendees will also benefit from the largest exhibition hall to date, showcasing more technology providers than ever before. The expo floor will provide direct access to the latest innovations in AI, connected worker technologies, industrial digitalization and more.

A key differentiator of the Summit is the seniority of its audience. This year, 84% of attendees already hold manager-level positions or above, creating a high-value environment for networking and business development among manufacturing decision-makers.

To increase opportunities for collaboration, the agenda has been redesigned with additional networking breaks, doubling peer-to-peer interaction time and giving attendees more opportunities to exchange ideas and discuss challenges with industry peers.

The event will also introduce a new Harley-Davidson Site Tour, following the sell-out success of the MxD Tour in 2025, offering attendees a unique opportunity to see manufacturing innovation in action.

With its biggest-ever speaker lineup, largest expo hall, highly senior audience, expanded networking opportunities, and world-class attendee community, the 5th Annual Connected Worker Manufacturing Summit continues to set the benchmark for connected worker and digital transformation events in manufacturing.

Registration is now open, and a limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available.

For more information, visit the event website here.

Media Contact:

Amy Skipper

[email protected]

SOURCE 5th Annual Connected Worker Manufacturing Summit