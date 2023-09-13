The 5th Annual Susan G. Komen® "Live Pink" Program Highlights Companies Supporting the Mission to End Breast Cancer

News provided by

Susan G. Komen for the Cure

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced the return of its annual "Live Pink" program, which shares products and services from Komen's corporate partners that support the mission to end breast cancer. Each year during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Live Pink offers consumers an opportunity to shop products and services that fund patient care services, breast cancer research, and resources to help end breast cancer.

Continue Reading
The 5th Annual Susan G. Komen® “Live Pink” Program Highlights Companies Supporting the Mission to End Breast Cancer
The 5th Annual Susan G. Komen® “Live Pink” Program Highlights Companies Supporting the Mission to End Breast Cancer

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9192751-susan-g-komen-live-pink-program-fight-against-breast-cancer

"Partners included in Susan G. Komen's Live Pink program are committed to supporting our mission to uplift those affected by breast cancer and to end this disease for good," said Sarah Rosales, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Direct Marketing. "Purchasing products and services from these partners gives consumers an opportunity to support Komen's programs that help save lives, including our Patient Care Helpline, research initiatives, and advocacy."

All products listed in this year's Live Pink portfolio help fund research and services that support people living with breast cancer.

Live Pink products and services available this year include:

  • Bank of America Pink Ribbon Banking Products
  • Avis Car Rental
  • Budget Car Rental
  • CARS - Donate your vehicle and help save lives
  • Expedia "Travel to Help End Breast Cancer"
  • Ford Warriors in Pink Collection
  • JOANN Shop in Store and Donate
  • Mohawk Decorate for the Cure SmartCushion
  • Simon Properties "Shop with Purpose" digital savings pass
  • Wacoal Bras with a Cause & Fit for the Cure®
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Apparel Collection
  • Bowl for the Cure powered by the United States Bowling Congress

To learn more about Komen's Live Pink program, visit livepink.org. 

About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

Camille Smith
Susan G. Komen
972-855-1688
[email protected] 

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure

Also from this source

New Online Tool Available to Help Health Care Providers Identify a Hard to Diagnose Breast Cancer

Susan G. Komen® To Host MORE THAN PINK Walk in San Antonio This Fall

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.