The 5th Annual Susan G. Komen® “Live Pink” Program Highlights Companies Supporting the Mission to End Breast Cancer

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced the return of its annual "Live Pink" program, which shares products and services from Komen's corporate partners that support the mission to end breast cancer. Each year during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Live Pink offers consumers an opportunity to shop products and services that fund patient care services, breast cancer research, and resources to help end breast cancer.

"Partners included in Susan G. Komen's Live Pink program are committed to supporting our mission to uplift those affected by breast cancer and to end this disease for good," said Sarah Rosales, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Direct Marketing. "Purchasing products and services from these partners gives consumers an opportunity to support Komen's programs that help save lives, including our Patient Care Helpline, research initiatives, and advocacy."

All products listed in this year's Live Pink portfolio help fund research and services that support people living with breast cancer.

Live Pink products and services available this year include:

Bank of America Pink Ribbon Banking Products

Avis Car Rental

Budget Car Rental

CARS - Donate your vehicle and help save lives

Expedia "Travel to Help End Breast Cancer"

Ford Warriors in Pink Collection

JOANN Shop in Store and Donate

Mohawk Decorate for the Cure SmartCushion

Simon Properties "Shop with Purpose" digital savings pass

Wacoal Bras with a Cause & Fit for the Cure ®

BJ's Wholesale Club Apparel Collection

Bowl for the Cure powered by the United States Bowling Congress

To learn more about Komen's Live Pink program, visit livepink.org.

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

