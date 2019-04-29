The 5th China International Internet of Things Fair (IoTF2019) will be held in Xiamen on July 11th -13th

XIAMEN, China, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Xiamen Zhongchuan Business Co., Ltd., the IoTF 2019, will be held on July 11th -13th at Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center. The event is co-sponsored by Xinhuanet, the Investment Association of China, Xiamen IoT Industry Association and China IoT Alliances of 27 cities from the mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The theme of the IoTF 2019 is "Integrating, Implementing and Developing", which aims at promoting IoT technology deeply integrated with traditional industries and accelerating IoT technology applications.

A One-stop purchase platform

The exhibition area of IoTF2019 will exceed 30000 m2, with more than 1000 booths in total. It will be a technology feast with more than 250 exhibitors all over of the world. The exhibition regions are: International Area, Brand Exhibition Area, Taiwan IoT Area, Hong Kong IoT Area and Black Technology Area, with industrial areas ranging from AI, 5G, smart city, smart life, big data, sensors, moulds, smart medical IoV and etc.

The leading enterprises including Huawei, Alibaba,Tencent, Baidu, Mi, GOSUNCN and AWS will display their latest products and technologies during the three days exhibition. Solutions of all kinds of scenes in different industries can be found here. It will be a one-stop platform for visitors to purchase what they need.

Build up IoT ecosystem

The IoTF 2019 is to build up a healthy and sustainable ecosystem of the IoT industry by gathering many sectors including government, industries, universities, institutes and enterprises.

Concurrent Events:

Up to now, more than 20 forums will be held at the same time, which are organized by leading enterprises in different fields. Topics are about AI, 5G, smart city, smart life, security of internet, unmanned system and so on. Events include:

The 3rd annual meeting for the Chairman of Joint Chiefs from China IoT association.

The road show of China IoT projects -- Most Influential and Best Investment Value.

The 2nd China IoT Awards Ceremony and Annual Festival

For more information, please contact:

Wang Yu

+86-18106986156;

Daisy Lin

+86-592-5806777

info@iotfair.net

SOURCE Xiamen Zhongchuan Business Co., Ltd.