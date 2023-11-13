The 5th China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo Opens in Yancheng, Jiangsu

Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone

13 Nov, 2023

YANCHENG, China, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 3rd to 7th, the 5th China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo & Jiangsu-Korea Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange Meeting, took place at Yancheng International Convention and Exhibition Center in Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone. Under the theme "Open Up and Cooperate In A Green Way, Share Future With Science And Technology Innovation", the event brought together nearly 400 distinguished guests, experts, scholars, and business leaders, all converging at the Sino-Korean (Yancheng) Industrial Park. Their focus was on propelling collaborative efforts between Yancheng and South Korea in key industries and sectors.

The 5th China-Korea Trade and Investment Expo
During the Expo, over 200,000 participants engaged in various activities and exchanges. The event featured 292 exhibiting companies showcasing over 1,600 products. These offerings drew the attention of 210 purchasing agents, resulting in trade agreements exceeding 20 billion yuan. Throughout the event, 36 major projects were signed, with a combined planned investment of 120.4 billion yuan, including five projects each exceeding 10 billion yuan and 17 foreign-funded projects. The occasion also saw the Yancheng Municipal Government signing a cooperation agreement.

The expo has been successfully held for five consecutive sessions, establishing itself as a pivotal international platform for Sino-Korean cooperation. Yancheng, recognized for its robust collaboration with South Korea, houses more than 800 Korean companies spanning various industries, with Korean investments in Yancheng exceeding 13 billion dollars. In the first three quarters of this year, Yancheng witnessed a remarkable 43% year-on-year growth in its trade with South Korea.

The expo featured seven parallel forums. These forums brought together leading talents, experts, scholars, and representatives of industry leaders who engaged in candid discussions about the status, opportunities, challenges, and future trends within their respective sectors. During the 5th Belt and Road Business Association Roundtable Meeting, 10 projects were signed, infusing vibrancy and vitality into the construction of an "important gateway" and "strategic pivot" for China's eastern coastal region.

Furthermore, the China-Korea (Yancheng) Entrepreneurs Exchange Meeting and the 2023 Annual Year-End Meeting of the East China Korean Business Association, and the Yancheng-Korean Sister City Economic and Trade Cooperation Exchange have further enhanced exchanges and mutual learning between local governments and various sectors of Yancheng and South Korea.

