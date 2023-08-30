The 5th China Quality Conference Held in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1, the 5th China Quality Conference will take place in Chengdu. The theme of this year's Conference is "Quality Evolution and Cooperation in Economic Recovery", and representatives from various parties are invited to discuss the latest topics on quality and explore cutting-edge quality management under current situations, with the aim to foster high-quality development of the global economy.

On the afternoon of September 1, eight sub-forums of the Conference will commence simultaneously. Primarily, guests from different sectors including well-known domestic and foreign scholars, industry experts, government representatives have been invited to participate, and they will jointly explore the path to high-quality development with focus on "Quality Evolution and Cooperation in Economic Recovery". More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the opening and closing ceremonies and sub-forums of the Conference, according to the Organization Committee of 5th China Quality Conference.

Successfully held four times previously in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, this is an international quality conference with the highest standard, largest scale and most extensive influence in the field of quality in China. For the first time this major event is being hosted by a province in western China.

The host city has just successfully held the Chengdu FISU World University Games, and worldwide athletes and viewers have witnessed the city's vibrant sports vibes, experienced the beautiful life of the happiest city in China, and perceived the friendly, inclusive and positive urban atmosphere. This success is inseparable from Chengdu's strong support and ardent dedication to manufacturing quality, public service quality and consumer product quality.

As the core city in the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle, Chengdu boasts obvious advantages in industrial quality, where the development environment for small and medium-sized enterprises ranks first in the central and western regions. The quality of products continues to improve, with the passing rate of random inspections at the municipal level of industrial products and consumer goods consistently remaining at 94.5% and 93.7%, respectively, and 99% for that of foods and drugs. The quality infrastructure has grown rapidly, with a total of 41 international standards formulated, and 21 national-level quality inspection centers established. Chengdu has completed the construction of the National Inspection and Testing High-tech Service Industry Cluster, National South Asian Standardization Research Center, National Technical Standards Innovation Base, and International Standardization Talents Training Base.

This Conference will furnish Chengdu with a favorable opportunity to showcase its image and promote the city's quality development, further bolstering the city's role as a leader in accelerating high-quality socio-economic advancement in the western region.

