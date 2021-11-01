The 5th edition of the Roca One Day Design Challenge comes to United Arab Emirates as part of the Expo Dubai 2020

Organised by Roca, a leading company in the production, design and distribution of products for the bathroom space, Roca One Day Design Challenge reflects the brand's commitment to talent, innovation and sustainability, aiming to promote the role of design in the efforts to tackle our world's current challenges, such as the climate emergency and the new social realities around the globe.

Once again, the contest will continue to fulfill its goal of giving visibility to young talents and promoting access to professional opportunities and renowned judges. Roca thus reaffirms its commitment to the initiative, with new editions of Roca One Day Design Challenge confirmed in 10 countries this year.

The projects will be evaluated by a jury comprised of renowned professionals from the world of design and architecture: Kristina Zanic, founder and owner of the Kristina Zanic Design Consultant; Prodipto Ghosh, Principal in CRTKL's Middle East, Leila Abdulrahim, Design Director - Hilton Worldwide, Roy Posey, Associate Designer HBA.

Organisation and registration

Roca One Day Design Challenge is organised in a time trial format, inviting young designers and architects to prove the value of their ideas for the bathroom space in the course of one intense day. On 6th November, participants will have to create projects based on a briefing given at 9:30 am at the Spain Pavilion Expo 2020 and on the official website, racing against the clock to upload them on the competition's website and submit using a USB until 5:00. The winners will then be announced at 7:30 pm at the Spain Pavilion Expo 2020.

Roca One Day Design Challenge is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, crucial to the conception and execution of any design project nowadays. Projects presented in competition must necessarily promote solutions that are at the service of a more sustainable future.

The winning project will receive a prize of 6000 AED and there are additional prizes of 4000 AED and 2000 AED for the second and third-placed entries.

This 5th edition of the One Day Design Challenge in Dubai will be held as part of the Expo Dubai 2020 in the Spanish Pavilion. The brand sponsors this space within the international conference with the slogan "Intelligence for Life", which seeks to convey the country's and Roca's potential in terms of innovation and sustainability.

A global competition

Roca One Day Design Challenge was born in Spain in 2012 and has since rapidly expanded worldwide. Even though the pandemic affected the 2020 editions, with most having to be cancelled, in 2021 competitions have already been confirmed in 10 countries: Portugal, Poland, Russia, Argentina, Bulgaria, Malaysia, China, Oman, UAE and Spain. In the countries where it is not possible to do a live event, the contest will be held virtually.

For further information about Roca One Day Design Challenge, please visit:

www.onedaydesignchallenge.net

About Roca

Roca is a company dedicated to the design, production, and marketing of bathroom products for architecture, construction and interior design. Founded in 1917, it combines tradition and knowledge with a passion for innovation and respect for the environment with the aim of meeting people's needs and contributing to the improvement of society's well-being.

With sustainability present in all its production processes and with the commitment to help preserve a better planet for future generations, Roca has implemented this philosophy in the 170 countries in which it operates and in its 84 factories and transmits it daily to its more than 24,000 employees.

The family company is the market leader in Europe, Latin America, India and Russia. It also has a strong presence in China and the rest of Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Africa. As a result, it is a world leader in its business.

roca.com

SOURCE Roca Sanitario S.A. (Representation Office Middle East)