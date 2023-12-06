The 5th Global Trends Conference Successfully Held: "Global Better Life Festival" Sets Sail with Upgrades

LANGFANG, China, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, the 5th Global Trends Conference, organized by Huanqiu.com, was held at the SILK ROAD INTERNATIONAL ARTS CENTER in Langfang, Hebei Province. Focused on high-quality development and themed "Moving Toward Green Development and a Beautiful Life", the conference brought together industry leaders, renowned scholars, as well as representatives from outstanding domestic and international enterprises and social organizations. They stimulated ideas, exchanged experiences, and explored mutually beneficial development between business and the social environment, aiming to contribute to the global economic recovery.

"Global Better Life Festival" Sets Sail with Upgrades.
The conference focused on the integrated development of four major fields: innovative cultural tourism, fostering "new consumption", smart living, and financial empowerment. Leveraging its globally distributed journalist network and robust original content creation capabilities, Huanqiu.com dedicated itself to uncovering outstanding enterprises and innovative products across various industries. Its efforts extended beyond mere reporting and recording, delving into practical approaches to achieve a "better life". By promoting novel consumption models, it aimed to propel high-quality economic development.

In 2023, Huanqiu.com unveiled the "Global Better Life Festival" IP brand and successfully hosted its inaugural event on September 20 at the Embassy of Benin in China. This event has now undergone a comprehensive upgrade, aiming to bring together top culture and tourism and consumer resources from around the world, creating vibrant offline experiential settings and organizing cultural exchange summits. Guided by the principle "Forging a Better Life for All", the Global Better Life Festival aims to construct a multi-dimensional, all-encompassing framework for a "better life". It seeks to facilitate the integration of business, tourism, culture, and sports industries, elevate culture and tourism consumption, strengthen international cooperation, and fulfill the global aspiration for a better life.

ENNOVA Holding, Tencent, Alibaba, Qualcomm, Ctrip, ZTE, Seres, Quanjude, Perfect World, Everbright Financial, ChinaNet, Beijing Biliansheng Cosmetic Clinic, CCX, and other renowned enterprises gathered at this Global Trends Conference. Together, they faced profound changes unseen in a century, seeking solutions through case studies, and exploring new opportunities amid emerging trends.

The Global Trends Conference, organized by Huanqiu.com, has successfully held five sessions since its inception in 2018. Each year, the conference focuses on fields like finance, technology, public welfare, and culture and invites renowned experts, scholars, industry leaders, government officials, and outstanding representatives from various sectors. Through keynote speeches, roundtable forums, and case-sharing sessions, the conference centers on cutting-edge topics and current issues, fostering discussions on innovation, facilitating exchanges, and stimulating profound reflections and collisions of ideas, aiming to continuously refine new models, explore emerging trends, disseminate fresh ideologies, and spearhead new developments. Through an extensive media network, it triggers attention from various sectors.

