THE 5TH INTERNATIONAL VOLCANIC WINES CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS THE GLOBAL MOMENTUM BEHIND VOLCANIC TERROIRS

Record producer participation, sold-out educational sessions, and strong trade and media attendance underscore the continued growth of volcanic wines on the global stage

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcanic Wines International (VWI), co-founded by Master Sommelier John Szabo, Sofia Perpera from All About Greek Wine and Colangelo & Partners, is pleased to announce the success of the 5th International Volcanic Wines Conference (IVWC), held on June 10, 2026, at Manhatta in New York City.

The fifth edition of the conference brought together more than 300 members of the wine trade and media, alongside over 60 wineries representing some of the world's most renowned volcanic wine regions, for a full day dedicated to exploring the diversity, complexity, and global significance of volcanic terroirs.

Featuring more than 200 wines from regions including Etna, Soave, Santorini, Pantelleria, the Canary Islands, Hungary's volcanic appellations, Côtes d'Auvergne, and beyond, the event highlighted the extraordinary range of expressions shaped by volcanic soils around the world. Through walk-around tastings, attendees had the opportunity to discover wines from diverse volcanic origins while engaging directly with producers, regional representatives, and leading experts in the category.

The conference's educational program also attracted strong participation, with four sold-out masterclasses exploring the relationship between volcanic geology, indigenous grape varieties, regional identity, and wine longevity. Sessions included "Hungarian Uprising: Wines of the Carpathian Volcanic Arc," sponsored by Wines of Hungary, "The Long Memory of the Earth: Volcanic Wines That Age," sponsored by Maze Row, "Volcanic Canary Whites: A Journey Through Time," sponsored by Volcanic Xperience Canary Local Product, and "VINORA Volcanic Origin: When Volcanoes Reveal a New Signature", sponsored by VINORA.

A major highlight of this year's conference was the showcase of wines recognized at the Volcanic Wine Awards, the international competition created in partnership with JancisRobinson.com, which also served as the conference's exclusive media partner. Award-winning wines, including recipients of the prestigious Chairman's Awards, were featured throughout the event, giving attendees the opportunity to discover some of the most compelling examples of volcanic terroir from around the world. Featured wines came from an exceptional group of award-winning producers with a strong reputation for expressing the character of volcanic terroirs across Italy, Greece, France, Chile, Austria, the United States, and beyond, offering attendees a rare opportunity to explore, in one place, award-winning wines from volcanic regions across the globe and discover the many ways different landscapes, climates, and traditions shape the expression of volcanic terroir. The full list of Awards winners can be found here.

"What stood out most this year was the level of engagement from attendees across every part of the wine trade," said John Szabo, MS, co-founder of Volcanic Wines International. "The conversations throughout the day demonstrated just how far volcanic wines have come in recent years. Wine professionals are increasingly looking beyond grape varieties and regions to understand the deeper influence of geology and place, and volcanic wines offer one of the most compelling expressions of that connection."

"The strong turnout from producers, trade, and media reflects the growing momentum behind volcanic wines globally," said Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners and partner in Volcanic Wines International. "Bringing together more than 60 wineries and over 300 trade and media attendees in New York demonstrates that interest in volcanic terroirs continues to grow among wine professionals seeking authenticity, distinctive origins, and unique wine experiences."

Since its founding in 2018, Volcanic Wines International has worked to unite producers from volcanic regions around the globe while advancing education, research, and awareness around volcanic terroirs. The continued success of the International Volcanic Wines Conference reflects the organization's mission to establish volcanic wines as a recognized and respected category within the international wine landscape.

For more information about Volcanic Wines International and future editions of the International Volcanic Wines Conference, visit www.volcanicwinesinternational.com and follow Volcanic Wines International on Instagram (@volcanicwines_intl) and Facebook (Volcanic Wines International).

About Volcanic Wines International (VWI)

Volcanic Wines International takes the leading role in defining and establishing a Volcanic Wine Movement, and in providing educational and promotional opportunities for volcanic wine producers internationally. Volcanic Wines International seeks to establish the volcanic wine brand as a premium category of high quality wines with a true sense of place.

About John Szabo

Master Sommelier John Szabo was the first Canadian to add the "MS" after his name in 2004. He holds the international Wine & Spirits Education Trust Diploma with honors, as well as the Canadian Sommelier Guild diploma. Reporting on the wine world for a quarter-century, he's a founding and principal critic for WineAlign.com, Canada's most widely read wine publication as well as buyer for the WineAlign Exchange wine subscription service. John is co-host and producer of the podcast Wine Thieves with a global following in the trade, and he contributes frequently to many international trade and consumer publications. His ground-breaking book, Volcanic Wines: Salt, Grit and Power, has just been re-released in Kindle format.

About Jancis Robinson.com

Founded by Master of Wine Jancis Robinson OBE in 2000, JancisRobinson.com is the world's most trusted independent source of wine knowledge. It offers expert insights, unbiased reviews, authoritative learning resources and a welcoming community for wine lovers and professionals alike. Alongside Jancis, a global team of experts, including 10 Masters of Wine, report from wine regions around the world. The site is the only place to access The Oxford Companion to Wine online and all the maps from The World Atlas of Wine, making it a uniquely valuable destination for anyone with a passion for wine.

Morgana Germanetto

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SOURCE Volcanic Wines International (VWI)