The International Volcanic Wines Conference Returns June 10, 2026

Exploring the world's most 'explosive' terroirs, the International VWC unites global experts at the leading international event dedicated to wines grown in volcanic soils.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcanic Wines International (VWI) is pleased to announce that the International Volcanic Wines Conference (IVWC) 2026 will take place on June 10, 2026 in New York City, uniting wine professionals, educators, and media from around the world to explore the diverse regions and distinctive expressions of volcanic wines.

Now in its fifth edition, the conference continues to serve as the premier global gathering dedicated to volcanic terroirs, celebrating the dynamic landscapes and visionary producers driving this growing category forward. The 2026 program will feature an engaging lineup of presentations, panel discussions, and guided tastings tailored for members of the trade and media, offering an in-depth exploration of the world's most distinctive volcanic wine regions and their unique expressions.

This year's program includes the Volcanic Wine Awards (VWA) in collaboration with JancisRobinson.com . The competition will be chaired by VWI Co-Founder John Szabo MS along with JancisRobinson.com's Managing Editor Tara Q. Thomas, and Senior Editor US Samantha Cole-Johnson. The chairs will lead the blind tasting with panels of top-flight sommeliers and retailers assembled by Joshua Greene - Trade General Manager at JancisRobinson.com. Wines will be evaluated solely on vintage, region, and variety(ies). Judges will assess each wine based on its regional expression and overall quality, awarding Bronze, Silver, and Gold medals, with the most exceptional selections elevated to Best in Show. Only the winning wines from the competition will be showcased during the 2026 International Volcanic Wines Conference.

John Szabo MS, VWI co-founder and author of Volcanic Wines: Salt, Grit and Power, stated, "After missing last year, we're particularly excited to be bringing worldwide volcanic wine producers back together again in NYC in June 2026 for a day of high-level learning and celebrating the unique attributes of these special places with top level trade. We're also thrilled to be working with the team at JancisRobinson.com to run the second annual Volcanic Wine Awards, and recognize the very best in the category. The first edition was one of the most fascinating tastings of all of 2024, and this year will be even more comprehensive no doubt. I can't wait to get into the flights!"

For Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners and partner in Volcanic Wines International, the awards represent an opportunity to connect with wine drinkers. "Today's wine drinkers value authenticity and sense of place in the wines they drink. Nothing says sense of place quite like volcanic terroir!"

For more details, including exhibiting, participation and attending, please email [email protected].

About Volcanic Wines International (VWI)

Volcanic Wines International takes the leading role in defining and establishing a Volcanic Wine Movement, and in providing educational and promotional opportunities for volcanic wine producers internationally. Volcanic Wines International seeks to establish the volcanic wine brand as a premium category of high quality wines with a true sense of place.

About John Szabo

Master Sommelier John Szabo was the first Canadian to add the "MS" after his name in 2004. He holds the international Wine & Spirits Education Trust Diploma with honors, as well as the Canadian Sommelier Guild diploma. Reporting on the wine world for a quarter-century, he's a founding and principal critic for WineAlign.com, Canada's most widely read wine publication as well as buyer for the WineAlign Exchange wine subscription service. John is co-host and producer of the podcast Wine Thieves with a global following in the trade, and he contributes frequently to many international trade and consumer publications.

Books by John include the critically acclaimed Volcanic Wines: Salt Grit and Power, which eventually led him to co-found Volcanic Wines International. He is a regular guest speaker at events worldwide and has traveled to virtually every wine producing country on earth, (volcanic and otherwise!) in pursuit of fine wine and to keep on top of this fascinating industry. In his spare time, he tends to his own regenerative organic field blend vineyard and orchard in Prince Edward County, Ontario, where theory becomes practice.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press and trade who drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

