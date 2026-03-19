NEW YORK CITY WELCOMES THE 5TH INTERNATIONAL VOLCANIC WINES CONFERENCE WITH PRODUCERS FROM THE WORLD'S LEADING VOLCANIC REGIONS

A diverse program of masterclasses and tastings will spotlight volcanic terroirs from around the world and celebrate the Volcanic Wine Awards, organized in partnership with JancisRobinson.com

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcanic Wines International (VWI), is proud to announce the 5th International Volcanic Wines Conference (IVWC), taking place on June 10, 2026 at Manhatta in New York City.

Now in its fifth edition, the conference has established itself as a leading platform dedicated to wines grown in volcanic soils. The event brings together producers, sommeliers, buyers, journalists, and wine educators for a full day of tastings and educational sessions exploring the distinctive character of volcanic terroirs.

Hosted in New York City - the largest and most influential wine market in the United States - the conference offers a rare opportunity to experience wines from volcanic regions across the globe in a single setting. Participating producers represent renowned volcanic wine territories including Etna, Santorini, the Canary Islands, Hungary, Pantelleria, and Lake County, among others.

Throughout the day, attendees will participate in a series of masterclasses and guided tastings highlighting the diversity of volcanic soils and their influence on grape varieties and wine styles. The 2026 program features dedicated seminars exploring volcanic wines from Soave, Etna, Hungary, the Canary Islands, and the Lazio region of Italy, offering wine professionals an in-depth look at some of the world's most distinctive terroirs. The conference will also host the official US announcement of the new Volcanic Origin certification created by the Vinora association of the Auvergne, France, and designed to recognize authentic expressions from volcanic regions worldwide.

In addition to the educational program, the conference will feature a Grand Tasting, where exhibiting wineries will present their wines to a curated audience of sommeliers, buyers, importers, educators, and members of the media.

Earlier this year, Volcanic Wines International announced a landmark media partnership with JancisRobinson.com for the Volcanic Wine Awards, an international competition celebrating outstanding wines from volcanic regions around the world.

Award-winning wines will be featured on JancisRobinson.com, and will be celebrated at a dedicated space during the International Volcanic Wine Conference in New York City on June 10, 2026.

"At JancisRobinson.com we are always looking to spotlight wines that show a strong sense of place," commented Tara Q Thomas, Managing Editor at JancisRobinson.com. "Volcanic regions produce some of the most characterful wines in the world, and this partnership helps bring greater attention to these remarkable terroirs."

"For sommeliers and buyers, volcanic wines offer an opportunity to explore some of the most compelling expressions of terroir in the world," said John Szabo, MS, co-founder of Volcanic Wines International. "Their energy, structure, and clear sense of origin make them wines that stand out on a wine list and spark curiosity among professionals and consumers alike."

"Today more than ever, the wine world needs compelling stories that reconnect wine lovers with place and identity," claimed Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners and partner in Volcanic Wines International. "Volcanic wines offer exactly that — dramatic landscapes, ancient soils, and wines with unmistakable character — creating a powerful narrative for a category with growing relevance for the wine world."

For more information about exhibiting or attending the International Volcanic Wines Conference, please contact Bianca Panichi – [email protected]

To receive the latest updates, visit www.volcanicwinesinternational.com and follow Volcanic Wines International on Instagram (@volcanicwines_intl) and Facebook (Volcanic Wines International).

About Jancis Robinson.com

Founded by Master of Wine Jancis Robinson OBE in 2000, JancisRobinson.com is the world's most trusted independent source of wine knowledge. It offers expert insights, unbiased reviews, authoritative learning resources and a welcoming community for wine lovers and professionals alike. Alongside Jancis, a global team of experts, including 10 Masters of Wine, report from wine regions around the world. The site is the only place to access The Oxford Companion to Wine online and all the maps from The World Atlas of Wine, making it a uniquely valuable destination for anyone with a passion for wine.

About Volcanic Wines International (VWI)

Volcanic Wines International takes the leading role in defining and establishing a Volcanic Wine Movement, and in providing educational and promotional opportunities for volcanic wine producers internationally. Volcanic Wines International seeks to establish the volcanic wine brand as a premium category of high quality wines with a true sense of place.

About John Szabo

Master Sommelier John Szabo was the first Canadian to add the "MS" after his name in 2004. He holds the international Wine & Spirits Education Trust Diploma with honors, as well as the Canadian Sommelier Guild diploma. Reporting on the wine world for a quarter-century, he's a founding and principal critic for WineAlign.com, Canada's most widely read wine publication as well as buyer for the WineAlign Exchange wine subscription service. John is co-host and producer of the podcast Wine Thieves with a global following in the trade, and he contributes frequently to many international trade and consumer publications.

Books by John include the critically acclaimed Volcanic Wines: Salt Grit and Power, which eventually led him to co-found Volcanic Wines International. He is a regular guest speaker at events worldwide and has traveled to virtually every wine producing country on earth, (volcanic and otherwise!) in pursuit of fine wine and to keep on top of this fascinating industry. In his spare time, he tends to his own regenerative organic field blend vineyard and orchard in Prince Edward County, Ontario, where theory becomes practice.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press and trade who drive these business

categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

Media Contact:

Morgana Germanetto

[email protected]

SOURCE Volcanic Wines International (VWI)