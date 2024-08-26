The 5th Qingdao Multinationals Summit will Be Held on August 27th

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fifth Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS) is scheduled to take place from August 27th to 29th in Qingdao, Shandong Province. QMS is an important activity jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of China and Shandong Provincial Government.

With the theme of "Multinationals and China" , the fifth summit will summarize the achievements of Shandong's cooperation with multinational corporations over the past five years and look forward to boosting the confidence and momentum in investing in China market. China will carry out a set of initiatives aimed at incentivizing foreign investment to enable multinational companies to discover more opportunities in open exchanges and work together for win-win results in practical cooperation.

This summit innovatively organized "Four Firsts" events. For the first time, the summit will host an investment and cooperation conference, organize themed promotions for functional demonstration zones, arrange a forum on high-quality development empowered by new quality productive forces and hold a special promotion for innovative talents in the marine sector.

The summit has attracted guests and enterprises with larger scale, higher level, and new industries. 473 multinational corporation guests, including 370 overseas guests and 103 domestic guests will attend the summit. The number of global CEOs is the highest ever. 18 global CEOs and 58 global VP, and 142 CEOs and 152 VP from MNCs in China branches, have confirmed to attend. The summit also attracts the enterprises from new quality productive forces, including next-generation information technology, biopharmaceuticals, new energy and high-end equipment.

In addition, the summit will focus on precise investment promotion for Shandong's 11 iconic industrial chains, arrange the signing of agreements for 37 trade projects, and organize over 100 investment exchange activities.

Shandong will show the world the determination to expand high-level opening-up as well as further strengthened multinationals' confidence in economic growth. Shandong will focus on attracting and utilizing foreign investment with greater efforts and better business environment in order to boost the confidence of multinational companies to invest in China and deepen their investment in Shandong. The summit helps to bridge new opportunities for Shandong with multinational companies, and create a beautiful future of win-win cooperations.

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province