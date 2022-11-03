The 5th Saudi Health Simulation Conference 2022

Healthcare Simulation and Beyond: Passion, Purpose, People

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Patronage of His Excellency the Minister of Health, we are pleased to announce the 5th Saudi Health Simulation Conference. It will be held November 6-10, 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Riyadh Digital City (RDC), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Healthcare Simulation Conference

The Saudi Health Simulation Conference is the premier platform for the optimal and unique healthcare simulation practices in the Middle East to meet the passion of healthcare professionals. The 5th annual Saudi Health Simulation Conference will host premier national & international speakers, health simulation professionals and exhibitors. Both national and international "best-in-class" organizations will be showcasing the latest practices and technologies in healthcare simulation.

This event will be addressing educational content delivered through more than 160 CME accredited hours tailored to healthcare simulation professionals, students, and private sectors. Attendees will benefit from the expansion of "knowledge transfer" in the healthcare industry and acquire the rewards of unparalleled exposure to key decision makers, government authorities, and high-net-worth investors from the KSA and more than 50 countries worldwide.

