The 6 Most Important Ways to Make Water Recreation Safer This Summer

National Water Safety Coalition

24 May, 2023

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer kicks into high gear on Memorial Day weekend, families converge on aquatic centers, pools, water parks and open bodies of water. Taking proactive steps to ensure everyone's safety is vital. The National Water Safety Coalition urges families to keep the following six action steps top of mind this weekend and all summer long to help prevent drowning and water related injuries.   

A swim instructor works with students during the World's Largest Swimming Lesson.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting swim lessons as early as age 1. By taking swimming lessons, children ages 1-4 can reduce their drowning risk by 88%.

  1. Provide Constant & Capable Supervision - Drowning is fast and silent. Actively supervise children and non-swimmers around the water, even when lifeguards are present. Put phones away to avoid distracting activities such as checking email or social media. Stay within arm's reach of weak or non-swimmers. Designate a water-watcher. If everyone is watching the kids at the pool party, odds are no one will be when something happens. Don't just drop kids off to swim at the pool or waterpark.
  2. Ensure Water Competency - No matter your age, learning to swim and survive in the water is one of the best ways to be safer in and around the water. Enroll kids in swimming lessons and if you can't swim, enroll yourself too. A USA Swimming Foundation study shows that if a parent doesn't know how to swim, there is only a 13 percent chance that their child will learn. You can find lessons through your local American Red Cross, park and recreation department, YMCA or swim school. For a fun way to get involved and share this message, be a part of the World's Largest Swimming Lesson taking place at aquatic facilities around the globe on June 22nd.
  3. Prevent Unsupervised Access to Water - Barriers and alarms help prevent access to water during non-swim times. Almost 70% of toddler drownings occur during non-swim times. Four-sided fencing with a self-closing, self-latching gate help prevent unplanned access.
  4. Swim With a Buddy - Do not allow anyone to swim alone. Even at a public pool or a lifeguarded beach, use the buddy system.
  5. Wear a Life Jacket - Adults and kids should always wear a properly-fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating. Non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers should also always wear a life jacket when in and around the water. Inflatable toys can be fun but can also provide a false sense of security. Water wings and others items marketed as swim aids are not a substitute for U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.
  6. Be Prepared for Emergencies - Learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies by learning CPR. Always have an action plan.

About: National Water Safety Month

National Water Safety Month is led by the American Red Cross, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, the National Recreation and Park Association, the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance and the World Waterpark Association. Since 2003, members of the Coalition have worked with thousands of aquatics facilities and professionals to raise awareness and promote water safety through educational programs, public service announcements, governmental proclamations and easy-to-access water safety information and materials. To learn more, visit www.NationalWaterSafetyMonth.org. Connect with National Water Safety Month on Facebook (@watersafetymonth).

