"THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS" UP +34% FROM LAST YEAR, AVERAGING 16.9 MILLION VIEWERS, ITS LARGEST AUDIENCE SINCE 2020
05 Feb, 2024, 15:57 ET
Live+3-Day Projections Expected to Amass Over 17 Million Viewers
Paramount+ Live Viewership Was the GRAMMY Awards' Highest Ever, Up +173% From Last Year
THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS:
- Viewership is up +34% from last year, averaging 16.9 million viewers, its largest GRAMMYs audience since 2020.
- Live +3-day viewership will lift audience past 17 million viewers.
- GRAMMY Awards remains the #1 music awards show for the 18th consecutive year.
- On Paramount+, GRAMMY Awards live viewership was its highest ever, up +173% from last year.
- The show peaked in the 9:45 PM quarter-hour with 18.25 million viewers during the In-Memoriam segment with performances by Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino.
- THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS dominated social media last night with 62.6 billion potential impressions*, ranking as the #1 social entertainment event of 2024. #Grammys trended in the top 10 in the U.S. for 12 hours and peaked at #1. Nearly all of the top trending topics last night were related to the GRAMMYs.
- As of this morning there were 56.4 million social video clips consumed of GRAMMYs content.
Note: Broadcast and streaming information is according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national and Out of Home ratings for Sunday, Feb. 5 and internal data.
*Potential impressions are the estimated number of people who might have viewed posts related to this topic. NetBase calculates potential impressions based on followers/fans of original posts and followers/fans of engagements.
