The 6ixth Event | Cataclysmic Capital Launches Fund, Closes Initial Twenty-Five Investments

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6ixth Event | Cataclysmic Capital is pleased to announce a new fund focused on early-stage companies in emerging technology. The 6ixth Event has closed a series of twenty-five initial investments in startups across the United States and globally. The new fund focuses on the impact of deep socio-demographic drivers meeting emerging technology.

6ixth Event co-founders, Melanie Rosenthal, Burak Sezen, and Josh Rosenthal, Ph.D., started the boutique fund after together founding multiple technology startups and taking them to successful exits. A Natural Language Processing / Artificial Intelligence company acquired the group's first startup, and a publicly-traded company acquired its most recent startup. They have collectively made over fifty investments in early-stage companies through multiple entities, Melanie and Josh, with Narwhal Ventures, and Burak with Sager Solutions.

Together they founded the 6ixth Event to focus on emerging technology in cataclysmic social and economic ecosystems. "Transformative events on a global scale are rare, but we are at the start of one with technology democratizing information and distributing interaction," said Burak Sezen, Partner at the 6ixth Event.

The 6ixth Event has a broad geographic focus. "There are a variety of new capital mechanisms with distributed models that allow funds and startups to participate in national investment centers but also have a local presence to benefit from regional strengths, such as Louisville's lower operating costs and emerging technology ecosystems," said Melanie Rosenthal, Partner at the 6ixth Event.

The 6ixth Event takes a founder-first approach helping startups scale towards an exit. "We learned by founding startups and repeatedly taking them to successful exits. Those first-hand lessons have a direct impact on other founders," said Josh Rosenthal, Ph.D., Partner at the 6ixth Event.

The 6ixth Event is based in Portland, ME, and Louisville, KY, with offices at the LongTail Building, a historic bourbon and horse racing bar turned entrepreneurial event space located blocks from Churchill Downs.

About

