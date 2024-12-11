The 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch Announces ESPN Films as Presenting Sponsor Honoring Swin Cash, Ali Krieger, Dawn Aponte, and More

Additional Honorees Include Joy Taylor, Alicia Tillman and Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes

Sports Broadcaster Taylor Rooks Returns as Host for

Annual Sports Awards Event on February 5, 2025, in New Orleans

Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports™ announced today ESPN Films as the Presenting Sponsor and revealed its full lineup of distinguished women in sports honorees that includes Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development of the New Orleans Pelicans, Swin Cash; National Women's Soccer League and 2x World Cup Champion, Ali Krieger; Chief Football Administrative Officer of the NFL, Dawn Aponte; FOX Sports On-Air Personality, Joy Taylor; Delta Air Lines' Chief Marketing Officer, Alicia Tillman, and HBCU Athletic Conference Commissioner, Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes.

Taylor Rooks, Host and Executive Producer, Taylor Rooks X, Bleacher Report, TNT Sports Feature Reporter, and Amazon's Thursday Night Football Feature Reporter returns for a third consecutive year as event host.

"ESPN Films is honored to serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the 6th Annual Sports Power Brunch," said Brian Lockhart, Senior Vice President, Original Content for ESPN Films. "This event celebrates the extraordinary contributions of women in sports, a mission that aligns with our commitment to amplifying diverse voices and telling authentic, impactful stories. We are thrilled to join in recognizing this year's incredible honorees and their remarkable achievements."

Created by veteran sports communications and marketing entrepreneur, LaTonya Story, the highly anticipated sports awards event will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans during Big Game week. The fun-filled day of empowerment and inspiration includes brand activations and networking with leading women in sports.

Major brand partners for The Sports Power Brunch™ presented by ESPN Films include Platinum and Luxury Automotive Sponsor, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (Porsche); Gold Sponsors Prime Video, lululemon, Microsoft; Beauty Sponsor, Dove; Networking Sponsor, Amazon's Black Business Accelerator and Silver Sponsors Fanatics and the National Football League.

2025 Sports Power Brunch™ Honorees:

Impact Award presented by ESPN Films, Swin Cash , Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development, New Orleans Pelicans (NBA), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Awardee, 3x WNBA champion, & 2x Olympic Gold medalist.





, Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development, New Orleans Pelicans (NBA), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Awardee, 3x WNBA champion, & 2x Olympic Gold medalist. Gamechanger Award presented by Prime Video, Ali Krieger , National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Champion, 2x World Cup Champion & Olympian.





National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Champion, 2x World Cup Champion & Olympian. Power of Spirit Award presented by Dove, Joy Taylor , co-host of SPEAK on FS1, host of lifestyle digital show, TwoPersonal and founder of the Joy Taylor Foundation.





, co-host of on FS1, host of lifestyle digital show, and founder of the Joy Taylor Foundation. Leadership Award presented by Porsche, Alicia Tillman , Chief Marketing Officer, Delta Air Lines.





, Chief Marketing Officer, Delta Air Lines. Visionary Award presented by Microsoft, Dawn Aponte , Chief Football Administrative Officer, National Football League.





, Chief Football Administrative Officer, National Football League. Spotlight Award presented by the National Football League, Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes , Commissioner, HBCU Athletic Conference.

The Future of Women Storytelling at ESPN presented by ESPN Films is composed of producers, executives, and storytellers from ESPN, sharing their experiences and insights on their roles at ESPN and exploring the importance of amplifying women's voices in sports stories and the opportunities ahead.

Moderated by Kimberley A. Martin, NFL Reporter, ESPN, the panelists include Heather Anderson, Vice President, Original Content and Business Affairs, ESPN; Marsha Cooke, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and 30 for 30, ESPN; Chantre Camack, Senior Director, Talent Relations, ESPN and Kati Fernandez, Senior Director, Original Content Development, ESPN.

Partial proceeds from the event will benefit the Sterling Legacy Fund in honor of LaTonya Story's son, Sterling, who passed away from cancer in 2019 at the age of 30 years old.

About ESPN Films

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 for 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America," has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 for 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC Storied and Emmy award-winning docu-series "The Last Dance." ESPN+ is the exclusive home for the entire 30 for 30 library.

About The Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports™

The Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports™ is an annual sports awards event that honors prominent women in the sports industry. Created by award-winning veteran sports communications and marketing executive, LaTonya Story, CEO and Founder of LPS Consulting PR, this staple event is one of Big Game week's premiere events garnering national media coverage on CNN, Boardroom, ESSENCE, Sports Illustrated and listed as one of the best events to attend by The Hollywood Reporter.

About Sterling Legacy Fund

The Sterling Legacy Fund's mission is to empower individuals in underrepresented communities by providing access to educational resources and mentorship, recreational facilities and programming, and early detection healthcare screenings.

To learn more and to donate, visit: http://SterlingLegacyFund.org

The Sterling Legacy Fund is a fiscally sponsored program of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, a registered 501(c)(3).

