The 6th Asian Beach Games opens in Sanya

SANYA, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of April 22, the 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 officially opened in Sanya, Hainan, China. This marks the second time China has hosted the Asian Beach Games and the first major international multi-sport event since the Hainan Free Trade Port began island-wide special customs operations.

Opening ceremony of Sanya 2026

At 8:00 p.m., the opening ceremony was held at Yasha Park, set against Sanya Bay's coconut-lined shore near the rock formations of Tianya Haijiao. The setting showcased a landscape where mountains meet the sea. The countdown began with a coconut falling into the water, followed by the appearance of the mascot "Yaya." Accompanied by the cheerful melody of "Please Come to the Far Southern End of the Land," delegations from all 45 member countries and regions of the Olympic Council of Asia entered the venue in succession. Marshals carried surfboard-shaped signs, while robotic ushers greeted athletes in multiple languages.

The performances combined sport and local culture, highlighting tropical charm and athletic vitality. Amid great anticipation, the Asian Beach Games flame was lit, as light and shadow interwove with the night sky, symbolizing the enduring spirit of passion and dreams.

"In Asia, diversity and coexistence are our greatest strengths. This continent is home to countless languages, traditions, and cultures, yet our shared love of sport binds us closely together," said OCA President Raja Randhir Singh, who added that despite ongoing wars, challenges, and divisions, this edition expresses hope for peace, unity, and shared humanity. Singh expressed his willingness to work with China to advance the Olympic cause.

This edition features 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and 62 events, attracting 1,790 athletes from 45 countries and regions. The Chinese delegation has fielded 255 members, including 171 athletes, competing in 13 sports and 60 events, with the exception of beach kabaddi. This is China's largest-ever participation in the Asian Beach Games.

SOURCE The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organising Committee (SABGOC)