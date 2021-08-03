The 6th Edition Of InnoTrek Ends on a High Note With 147 Investor Meetings

NEW DELHI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has successfully concluded its three-day event -- 6th edition of NASSCOM InnoTrek in a virtual mode this year. The initiative offered select Indian Deeptech Software as Service startups the opportunity to learn and network with the successful global investors, partners, and disruptors of Silicon Valley. InnoTrek successfully facilitated over 75 one-on-one business meetings and connected the 11 selected startups with over 18 venture capitalists and numerous business leaders of the US tech ecosystem. The three days of InnoTrek was power packed with invaluable insights and networking opportunities with the Silicon Valley pioneers.

InnoTrek has been a launchpad for many young startups as the event has been instrumental in connecting the Indian Deeptech startups to the world. The event has been a vital platform for empowering young tech startups to turn their aspirations into reality by giving them the necessary access to funding and mentorship opportunities.

The event ended on a high note with many business meetings that gave participating startups a holistic perspective of the B2B SaaS business landscape and the latest innovations influencing global market dynamics. Through these exclusive meetings, the delegations got an opportunity to pitch their ideas and explore partnerships with renowned US-based VC/ investor ecosystem like Dallas Venture Capital, CISCO Ventures, Cervin Venture Capital and Silicon Valley Social Venture Capital among others.

Tech luminaries like Umesh Sachdev, Bruce Cleveland, Berie Brenner, Abhinav Asthana, Neeraj Arora, Navin Chaddha, and Indus Khaitan shared their personal experiences and collective wisdom from heading successful tech startups. CISCO, Target, VMware, Coco-Cola, Wipro, Wells Fargo, Rakuten and other such trailblazers also attended the event.

Commenting on the success of this year's InnoTrek, Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM, President, said, "The 6th edition of InnoTrek was a phenomenal success — with three invigorating days of sessions, investor meetings, and learning opportunities of a lifetime. InnoTrek has facilitated a transformative journey for the delegations as they gear up to leverage the infinite wisdom and market knowledge, they received over the course of these three days. As a nation poised to be a global innovation hub, it is important that our startups are inspired from the best business practices and uphold themselves to the highest standards of global competency."

InnoTrek is an invite-only delegation of Indian Deeptech startups to connect with Silicon Valley. In the last five years, InnoTrek has impacted over 130 startups that were connected to over 150 global VCs, investors, and enterprises. Early-stage venture funds such as Dallas Venture Capital and others have helped curate this program providing collective industry exposure to the Indian tech startups globally.

About NASSCOM

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 3000-member companies. Our membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from startups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by India's vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. Our strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India's IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the Industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

SOURCE NASSCOM