The 6th edition of the Roca One Day Design Challenge comes to UAE after last year's success in participation

Registration is now open for Roca One Day Design Challenge 2022



The sixth UAE edition of Roca's international express design competition will be held at Etihad Museum on 12th November

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roca One Day Design Challenge returns to UAE on 12th November. After attracting over 100 participants at national level in 2021, the competition promises to once again test the imagination and skill of hundreds of students and professional designers and architects under the age of 30 from all over the country. They will be challenged to create innovative solutions for the bathroom space that can contribute towards a more sustainable and conscious future.

Roca One Day Design Challenge returns to UAE after attracting over 100 participants at national level in 2021 held at the Spain Pavilion Expo 2020.

The competition, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, is an example of Roca's commitment to talent, innovation, and sustainability to promote the importance of design when facing key global challenges, such as the climate emergency and the new social realities worldwide.

Once again, the contest will continue to fulfill its goal of giving visibility to young talents and promoting access to professional opportunities and renowned judges.

The projects will be evaluated by a jury comprised of renowned professionals from the world of design and architecture: CEO & Founder of Kristina Zanic Consultants, Kristina Zanic, Vice President of Interior Design for AlDar Properties Dunia Khaleel, Design Manager of Select Group, Mennah Darwish; Founder and Managing Director of J+T Partners Joe Tabet; and Luc Siezenis, Country Manager of Roca Representation Office Middle East

Organisation and registration

Roca One Day Design Challenge is organised in a time trial format, inviting young designers and architects to prove the value of their ideas for the bathroom space in the course of one intense day. On 12th November, participants will have to create projects based on a briefing given at 9:30 am at the Etihad Museum, Dubai, racing against the clock to upload them on the competition's website until 5.00 pm. The winners will then be announced at 7:30 pm at the Etihad Museum, Dubai.

The winning project will receive a prize of 6000 AED and there are additional prizes of 4000 AED and 2000 AED for the second and third-placed entries. The awards ceremony will take place at Etihad Museum, Jumeirah 1 Dubai UAE on 12th of November.

Registration for Roca One Day Design Challenge 2022 is open until 11:59 PM on November 9th UTC+4.

A global competition

Roca One Day Design Challenge was born in Spain in 2012 and has since rapidly expanded worldwide. In 2022 competitions have already been confirmed in 7 countries: Portugal, Poland, Oman, UAE, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, and Morocco. In the countries where it is not possible to do a live event, the contest will be held virtually.

For further information about Roca One Day Design Challenge, please visit:

www.onedaydesignchallenge.net

Roca One Day Design Challenge

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022

Programme:

8:30 am to 6 pm : Welcome, online briefing and project development

: Welcome, online briefing and project development 5 pm : Project submission and jury deliberation

: Project submission and jury deliberation 7:30 pm : Announcement of winners

Where:

Etihad Museum, Jumeirah 1 – Al Mina Road, Dubai UAE

Registrations: https://www.onedaydesignchallenge.net/en/contests/uae/uae-2022

About Roca

Roca is a global leader dedicated to the design, manufacturing and sale of bathroom products for architecture, construction and interior design. Founded in 1917, it combines tradition and knowledge with a passion for innovation and respect for the environment, in order to meet the demands of customers and contribute to improving the well-being of society.

Sustainability and a commitment to ensure a better planet for future generations are core elements in Roca's manufacturing processes. The company has implemented this philosophy in the 170 countries in which it operates and in its 77 factories, through the daily efforts of its more than 21,500 employees.

www.roca.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940329/Roca_Design_Challenge.jpg

SOURCE Roca