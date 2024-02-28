The 6th Edition of The World Happiness Summit® comes to London Next Month Elevating Human Wellbeing: A Paradigm Shift in Focus

News provided by

WOHASU

28 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two extraordinary events are taking place in London this March: The World Happiness Summit 2024 (March 19 & 20 Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall), and the World Wellbeing Policy Forum (March 18 London School of Economics).

Continue Reading
Wolrd Happiness Summit 2024 LONDON
Wolrd Happiness Summit 2024 LONDON
World Wellbeing Policy Forum
World Wellbeing Policy Forum

"At a time when AI and global strife dominate much of our discussions, it is crucial to redirect the spotlight to the heart of our societies: human wellbeing," said Karen Guggenheim WOHASU® Founder CEO and author of Cultivating Happiness (out March 14). "We are championing the idea that wellbeing should be the ultimate goal in education, business, and government."

The by-invitation World Wellbeing Policy Forum, a pro bono initiative of WOHASU in collaboration with the World Wellbeing Movement, will discuss the economics and policy of wellbeing and the price of unhappiness. The forum will feature the Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Vivek Murthy; Prof. Lord Richard Layard, Karen Guggenheim; Diana Han, Unilever Chief Health & Wellbeing Officer; Tracey Crouch, UK Conservative MP and formerly the world's first Minister for Loneliness; Kim Leadbetter, UK Labour MP, and co-author of the 2023 Health Britain Report.

"Now is the time for governments to refocus their policies on what really matters to people. Wellbeing science provides the tools for a fundamental rethink of government policy," said Layard.

The theme of this year's World Happiness Summit is purpose and covers many facets of wellbeing and features a strong emphasis on work, leadership, purpose, mind-body connection, and human sustainability. It will also have the live European launch of the World Happiness Report 2024, which will rank youth happiness for the first time in the report's 11-year history.

Key speakers include the Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Vivek Murthy; Prof. Lord Richard Layard, founding Chief Wellbeing Officer and current Human Sustainability Leader of Deloitte Jen Fisher; Prof. Laurie Santos who taught the most popular class in Yale University history; Oxford Prof. Jan-Emmanuel De Neve co-editor of the World Happiness Report; Harvard Business School Prof. Arthur Brooks; WOHASU CEO and co-founder of the World Happiness Summit Karen Guggenheim, co-founder of Conscious Capitalism Movement Prof. Raj Sisodia, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Indeed LaFawn Davis; Dr. Rangan Chatterjee and more.

"Human sustainability gives us a path towards creating a better future for us all. And bringing together the leading voices and experts in wellbeing to advance this conversation puts us on that path and creates a call to action to leaders and organizations to reflect – and act – on the critical role they play in creating value for people as human beings and the interconnectedness of our work and our lives," said Fisher, a Summit MC, best-selling author and host of the WorkWell Podcast.

These events will look at timely topics like redefining success, fostering wellbeing in the workplace, and advancing policies that prioritize the human experience. The expert speakers will provide a fresh perspective on the interconnectedness of human wellbeing, business success, environmental sustainability, and societal progress.

Ten percent of tickets have been donated to educational institutions, charities, and nonprofits. In person and virtual tickets are still available. For ticket information click here.

Contact Information:
Karen Guggenheim 373627@email4pr.com
+13058049693
Richard Layard 373627@email4pr.com
+4477790906206

SOURCE WOHASU

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.