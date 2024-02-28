The 6th Edition of The World Happiness Summit® comes to London Next Month Elevating Human Wellbeing: A Paradigm Shift in Focus

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two extraordinary events are taking place in London this March: The World Happiness Summit 2024 (March 19 & 20 Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall), and the World Wellbeing Policy Forum (March 18 London School of Economics).

Wolrd Happiness Summit 2024 LONDON World Wellbeing Policy Forum

"At a time when AI and global strife dominate much of our discussions, it is crucial to redirect the spotlight to the heart of our societies: human wellbeing," said Karen Guggenheim WOHASU® Founder CEO and author of Cultivating Happiness (out March 14). "We are championing the idea that wellbeing should be the ultimate goal in education, business, and government."

The by-invitation World Wellbeing Policy Forum, a pro bono initiative of WOHASU in collaboration with the World Wellbeing Movement, will discuss the economics and policy of wellbeing and the price of unhappiness. The forum will feature the Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Vivek Murthy; Prof. Lord Richard Layard, Karen Guggenheim; Diana Han, Unilever Chief Health & Wellbeing Officer; Tracey Crouch, UK Conservative MP and formerly the world's first Minister for Loneliness; Kim Leadbetter, UK Labour MP, and co-author of the 2023 Health Britain Report.

"Now is the time for governments to refocus their policies on what really matters to people. Wellbeing science provides the tools for a fundamental rethink of government policy," said Layard.

The theme of this year's World Happiness Summit is purpose and covers many facets of wellbeing and features a strong emphasis on work, leadership, purpose, mind-body connection, and human sustainability. It will also have the live European launch of the World Happiness Report 2024, which will rank youth happiness for the first time in the report's 11-year history.

Key speakers include the Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Vivek Murthy; Prof. Lord Richard Layard, founding Chief Wellbeing Officer and current Human Sustainability Leader of Deloitte Jen Fisher; Prof. Laurie Santos who taught the most popular class in Yale University history; Oxford Prof. Jan-Emmanuel De Neve co-editor of the World Happiness Report; Harvard Business School Prof. Arthur Brooks; WOHASU CEO and co-founder of the World Happiness Summit Karen Guggenheim, co-founder of Conscious Capitalism Movement Prof. Raj Sisodia, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Indeed LaFawn Davis; Dr. Rangan Chatterjee and more.

"Human sustainability gives us a path towards creating a better future for us all. And bringing together the leading voices and experts in wellbeing to advance this conversation puts us on that path and creates a call to action to leaders and organizations to reflect – and act – on the critical role they play in creating value for people as human beings and the interconnectedness of our work and our lives," said Fisher, a Summit MC, best-selling author and host of the WorkWell Podcast.

These events will look at timely topics like redefining success, fostering wellbeing in the workplace, and advancing policies that prioritize the human experience. The expert speakers will provide a fresh perspective on the interconnectedness of human wellbeing, business success, environmental sustainability, and societal progress.

Ten percent of tickets have been donated to educational institutions, charities, and nonprofits. In person and virtual tickets are still available. For ticket information click here.

Contact Information:

Karen Guggenheim 373627@email4pr.com

+13058049693

Richard Layard 373627@email4pr.com

+4477790906206

SOURCE WOHASU