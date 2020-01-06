The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sets The Stage For Timeless Platinum Jewelry

According to celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, "The most brilliant stars wore the most brilliant statement necklaces set in platinum tonight. Whether it was Jennifer Aniston's 1950's style with 2 rows of diamonds or Zoey Deutch's dramatic sapphire pendant, platinum necklaces add sparkle, glamour and timeless sophistication."

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum. Platinum jewelry is the choice accessory for celebrities to capture the most special, glamorous and memorable moments.

The following stars selected platinum jewelry to celebrate their achievements:

Jennifer Aniston in Platinum by Fred Leighton

1950's diamond double swag necklace set in platinum, by Cartier

Art Deco ring with a pair shaped diamond set in platinum, by Cartier

1920's ring with a marquise diamond, set in platinum

Charlize Theron in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Necklace with an emerald (over 10 carats), sapphires (over 21 carats), and diamonds (over 25 carats), set in platinum (priced at $885,000 )

) Ring with diamonds (over 6 carats), set in platinum (priced at $900,000 )

) Ring with a diamond (over 11 carats), set in platinum

Ring with a tsavorite (over 7 carats), set in platinum (priced at $110,000 )

) Solitaire diamond earrings, set in platinum (priced at $1,400 )

) Diamond stud earrings, set in platinum (priced at $4,130 )

) Fleur de Lis key bar earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $900 )

Zoey Deutch in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

Wearing more than 110 Carats of Harry Winston Diamonds and Sapphires, set in Platinum

A sapphire cabochon Pendant Necklace (58.69 carats) with diamonds (22.93 carats), set in platinum

Sapphire and diamond Flower earrings (23.02 carats), set in platinum

Winston cluster sapphire and diamond ring (4.68 carats), set in platinum

Crossover sapphire and diamond ring (2.46 carats), set in platinum

Jennifer Lopez in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

Vintage 1959 diamond bracelet (57.30 carats), set in platinum

Reese Witherspoon in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Ring with a pear shaped diamond (over 4 carats) and diamonds (over 2 carats), set in platinum (priced at $365,000 )

Brad Pitt in Platinum by Fred Leighton

1920's cufflinks with diamonds and white enamel, set in platinum by Cartier

Billy Porter in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Pendant with a pear-shaped diamond (over 11 carats) and diamonds (over 31 total carats), set in platinum

Enchant® dragonfly brooch with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $46,500 )

) Victoria® alternating bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $40,000 )

) Essential Band ring, 4 mm wide set in platinum (priced at $1,825 )

Jodie Comer in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Victoria® line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $55,000 )

) Victoria® line bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $15,500 )

Ana de Armas in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Necklace with sapphires (over 101 total carats) and diamonds (over 6 total carats), set in platinum (priced at $815,000 )

) Earrings with diamonds (over 24 total carats), set in platinum

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $17,300 )

) Ring with tanzanite (over 18 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $35,000 )

Gillian Anderson in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Victoria® mixed cluster drop earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $40,000 )

) Circlet necklace with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $165,000 )

Ansel Elgort in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

Ring with an esteemed Sri Lankan sapphire (over 9 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $160,000 )

) Enchant® butterfly brooch with sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at $49,000 )

Helen Mirren in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

Wearing more than $4 million worth of Harry Winston Diamonds, set in Platinum

Cascading diamond drop necklace (73.55 carats), set in platinum

Winston cluster diamond ring (29.88 carats), set in platinum

Rachel Weisz in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

Wearing Harry Winston's New Fifth Avenue Crossover Diamond Necklace, featuring 211 Diamonds, weighing a total of 75.64 carat, set in Platinum

Fancy shape and baguette cut diamond necklace (75.64-carats), set in platinum

Joey King in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

Sparkling cluster diamond drop earrings (4.34 carats), set in platinum

Voila round brilliant diamond band ring (0.74 carats), set in platinum

Channel set diamond band ring (1.29 carats), set in platinum

Princess-cut diamond band ring (2.49 carats), set in platinum

Round brilliant and baguette diamond band ring (2.1 carats), set in platinum

Lucy Boynton in Harry Winston Set in Platinum

Lotus cluster diamond ring (0.92 carats), set in platinum

Loop diamond ring (1.09 carats), set in platinum

Lily cluster diamond ring (0.18 carats), set in platinum

Rooney Mara in Platinum by Fred Leighton

Antique twin ring with an old European cut diamond, set in platinum

Annabelle Wallis in Platinum by Cartier

Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum

Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum

Glenn Close in Platinum by Cartier

Earrings with diamonds and sapphires, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

