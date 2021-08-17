The 7th Annual Antique American Indian Art Show Santa Fe Welcomes Showgoers Back in Person and Online Through a New Virtual Platform

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antique American Indian Art Show Santa Fe returns to El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe this August after a year off due to COVID-19. Besides the in-person show, August 17-20, the producers are also offering a virtual edition of the fair for the first time, on a new platform designed specifically for the show. The virtual edition is running from August 9 through 31.

This rare Phase One Navajo blanket is on offer from Red Mesa Gallery at the Antique American Indian Art Show Santa Fe. This Lakota Girl's hide dress, originally part of the JH Sharp Collection, is on offer from AE Tribal at the Antique American Indian Art Show Santa Fe.

The most anticipated show and sale of historic Native American material in the summer art season brings together some of the world's most knowledgeable experts in American Indian art and thousands of select historic art objects from Indigenous cultures throughout North America, including basketry, jewelry, textiles, kachinas, sculptures, pottery, and much more.

"We are so pleased to welcome exhibitors and fairgoers back to the show in person," said John Morris, co-producer of the fair.

"The show ends the day before Santa Fe's world-famous Indian Market, which features contemporary work, making it the most important week for American Indian art anywhere in the world," added Kim Martindale, the show's other co-producer.

ANTIQUE AMERICAN INDIAN ART SHOW SANTA FE VIRTUAL EDITION

This year for the first time, the Antique American Indian Art Show Santa Fe will include a virtual edition for those who cannot attend the live in-person show. There is an expanded group of exhibitors presenting material on a new state-of-the-art virtual platform, which is designed to be easy for both exhibitors and collectors to navigate.

SHOW DETAILS

LIVE IN-PERSON SHOW

2021 BENEFIT PREVIEW: Tuesday, August 17, 4 p.m.–7 p.m. MDT

Cost: $100 (allows entry for run of show)

SHOW DAYS: Wednesday through Friday, August 18–20, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. MDT

Cost: $15 ($25 Run of Show)

LOCATION:

El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe

In the Railyard

Santa Fe, NM

For a list of exhibitors visit https://antiqueindianartshow.com.

SOURCE Antique American Indian Art Show