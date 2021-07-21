The 7th Annual Biohacking Conference To Be Held September 17-19 In Orlando, Florida As The Can't-Miss Event Of 2021

Hosted by Dave Asprey and Upgrade Labs , the Biohacking Conference, formerly known as Upgrade XP and The Bulletproof Conference, is the largest biohacking event in the world where consumers will discover knowledge, inspiration and self-empowerment through cutting-edge science and technology. The highly anticipated event will be unlike any other with its unique activations, guaranteed to be more intimate and more experiential than ever before.

Led by the world's most disruptive industry experts, the Biohacking Conference features a curated collection of invigorating morning workouts, educational keynotes, engaging panels and inspiring breakout sessions that aim to transform the lives of attendees' minds, bodies and souls.

Distinguished keynote speakers include: Dave Asprey, Dr. Harry Adelson, Panache Desai, Joe De Sena, Catherine Hoke, Naveen Jain, Dr. Amy Killen, Jim Kwik, Vishen Lakhiani, Dr. Marcella Madera, Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. David Rabin and Dr. Daniel Stickler. In addition, the weekend will feature expert panelists, inspirational speakers and educators hosting smaller breakout sessions as part of Upgrade U, such as Dr. Will Cole, Emmy-winning TV journalist and Modern Nirvana co-founder Frank Elaridi, and many more. This year's experts are leaders in their industries who will cover an array of topics from stem cells, sleep hacks and EMFs to sex and relationships and much more.

Highlights of the weekend include attendees engaging with experiential activations — all designed to push limits, overcome fears, and build community, such as cold immersion tubs, brain mapping by 40 Years of Zen, to name a few.

The Biohacking Conference has become a destination for companies and consumers to come together over their passion for health through technology, showcasing some of today's hottest products along with tomorrow's tech at the Tech Playground. Conference attendees will be some of the first to interact with the newest biohacking technologies from tech-assisted meditation devices to cryotherapy to DNA testing, and more.

"The last 18 months of disruption and loneliness haven't made it easy to stay energized and focused, or even just healthy." Said Dave Asprey. "This year's Biohacking Conference is more important and meaningful than ever because it's the place to connect with a vibrant community of people working to improve their human potential every single day. Plus, you get to touch and experience all the technology and people that make it possible!"

"If you are interested in upgrading your health, this is the must-attend event for 2021." Dr. Mercola, founder Mercola.com most visited natural health site on the web.

Sponsors for the 7th Annual Biohacking Conference include BrainTap, 40 Years of Zen, Docere Clinics, Dry Farm Wines, ChiliSleep, Butcher Box and Pulse Centers. All attendees will be treated to daily seated luncheons, unique morning workouts, and exclusive biohacking swag to take home, with additional perks offered to Preferred and VIP attendees throughout the three-day conference.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $1,799

Preferred Admission: $2,999

VIP Admission: $4,299

The Biohacking Conference Location:

The Hyatt Regency

9801 International Drive

Orlando, FL 32819

For more information and to purchase tickets visit:

https://www.biohackingconference.com/.

About Upgrade Labs

Upgrade Labs is the world's first Biohacking facility and brainchild of Dave Asprey, founder of Bulletproof® Coffee and Father of Biohacking. A Biohacker \ ˈbī- ō- ˌha- kər \ noun, is an individual who uses science and technology to make their body function better and more efficiently. Upgrade Labs is the world's first Biohacking Health and Fitness facility which utilizes technology to help members reach their highest level of physical, cognitive and cellular performance through unique training and wellness programs. The Lab offers treatments that boost the immune system, accelerate recovery, reduce inflammation, improve cognition, increase energy, remove toxins, enhance longevity, improve sleep quality, and achieve peak performance. Upgrade Labs' technology uses measurable and trackable results, all driven by data and science with the goal of optimizing one's overall health. These onsite technologies work together to enhance multiple biomarkers, which show lower levels of inflammation, improved cognitive function, quickened muscle growth and optimized hormone levels. Services include personal, physical and cognitive training, as well as a collection of wellness treatments aimed at improving overall recovery and mobility. Membership packages are available and include a tailored selection of services. Additionally, guests are able to come in and purchase individual wellness treatments or access singular programs. The facility launched its first location in Santa Monica, CA in 2017, and has since expanded to two additional locations at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and Victoria, BC. Upgradelabs.com

SOURCE Biohacking Conference