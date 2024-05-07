After an extensive two-month nomination phase, AskGamblers has officially opened the voting stage for the 7th annual AskGamblers Awards. All AskGamblers members now have a chance to select the winners among the shortlisted online casinos, new casinos, new online slots, and software providers.

BELGRADE, Serbia, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The voting stage in the 7th annual AskGamblers Awards was officially ushered in today, bringing the two-month nomination phase to an end. The voting started with the announcement of shortlisted online casinos and online slots in four categories: Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best New Slot, and Best Provider.

The voting stage will run through 12 June 2024, when AskGamblers experts will step in to combine players' votes with their professional opinions on the shortlisted casinos and slots, ultimately determining the winners of the 7th AskGamblers Awards.

Commenting on the launch of the voting stage, Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, said: "Thousands of players responded to our call to participate in AskGamblers Awards nominations, and we hope to replicate this success in the voting phase. Let the best casinos and slots win!" The winners will be announced in the gala event scheduled for 13 June 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia.

For more information about AskGamblers and AskGamblers Awards, please contact:

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/askgamblers/r/the-7th-askgamblers-awards-enter-the-voting-stage,c3970761

SOURCE AskGamblers