The 7th CIIE: A continuation of shared development

The 7th China International Import Expo has again greeted people as promised. This year, the whole exhibition area measures over 420,000 square meters, where countries and regions, international organizations and exhibitors are introducing themselves and communicating with each other in high spirits, and investment and purchase deals are closing passionately.

At this year's "four-leaf clover" venue, this novelty oval-shaped fruit -- pineapples from Benin, what people call the "sugarloaf," appeared again.

This type of pineapple is unique to Benin. China and Benin reached an agreement to import the latter's fresh pineapples to China in September 2023, and only two months later, these pineapples appeared at the 6th CIIE. Although the green-tinged peels appeared slightly unready, the flesh was refreshingly sweet, bringing flocks of visitors who queued up for the pineapples. By the end of the last CIIE, the volume of intended deals for the fruit reached 60 million USD. The considerable number of orders, and the vast Chinese market behind the orders have become closely relevant with the land of Benin on the Western Africa continent: According to some pineapple farmers, knowing their pineapples are popular, they would "get up at seven in the morning" to take care of the produce. One expo and one order may become the start of some fundamental changes in local livelihoods. This year, Benin set up its national pavilion at the CIIE for the first time, chartering a new chapter of opportunities.

In contrast to the tropical fruit are the handicrafts coming from the foot of the Himalayas. Nepalese exhibitor Frank is a young man but has already attended the CIIE for five years in a row. This time, his exhibition area measures more than 60 square meters, with handmade scarves, and singing bowls displaying among an array of exhibits. When Frank first attended the event in 2020, he was just "trying his luck," bringing only cashmere sweaters to present at a 9-square-meter booth. But on his first day, he received an order for 1,000 cashmere sweaters. Now, Frank has not only become a faithful exhibitor at the CIIE, he also familiarized himself with the live-streaming sales trend in China, and opened a shop that operates long-term in Shanghai. To meet the demands from China's market, Frank also collaborated with a women's organization in Nepal, enabling local females to earn an income much higher than the local average with their sleight of hand.

Alpaca dolls from Peru, wild honey from Zambia, cashews from Guinea-Bissau and chili sauce from Rwanda — all these have been introduced to the Chinese market and entered everyday households via the CIIE. For many least developed countries (LDCs), the CIIE is like a key to a bigger market and more opportunities, as well as solid benefits for their own people.

At this year's CIIE, China has again provided more than 120 free exhibition booths for the LDCs, with a sincere wish for better development. On December 1st, the zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent of tariff lines for products originating from all least developed countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China will come into effect. For the exhibitors of the CIIE from these countries, exciting changes can be expected.

On the 7th anniversary of the CIIE, people also see an array of famous multi-national names, like Panasonic, L'Oréal, LEGO, etc. They have shown their confidence in the Chinese market and expressed how important it is to them through participation in every single one of the CIIEs.

At the CIIE, both the most developed countries and the least developed countries share unlimited opportunities. One can look forward to more stories that embody the vision of common development and a shared future.

