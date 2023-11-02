The 7th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture and Art Festival held in Sheyang, China

News provided by

Sheyang Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area

02 Nov, 2023, 05:13 ET

SHEYANG, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, the 7th Jiangsu Chrysanthemum Culture and Art Festival and the 28th Yangma Chrysanthemum Festival was held in Yangma Town, Sheyang County.

Continue Reading
Aerial view of Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area
Aerial view of Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area

Yangma Town in Sheyang County has a history of over 60 years in the cultivation and processing of chrysanthemums for medicinal herbs. Yangma chrysanthemums are recognized as a national geographical indication protection product. The cultivation area in the entire town is maintained at around 35,000 mu throughout the year, which has stimulated the planting area in surrounding areas to reach 200,000 mu. It has become the largest national production base for medicinal chrysanthemums. White chrysanthemum production accounts for 70% of the national market. The town is home to more than 60 chrysanthemum processing enterprises, processing 75,000 tons of medicinal herbs annually. The industry's annual output value reaches 800 million yuan, according to the Sheyang Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area.

During the opening ceremony, the prototype of the automated chrysanthemum picking machine developed by Jiangsu Vocational College of Agriculture and Forestry garnered the attention of all attendees. It can accurately harvest chrysanthemums, with an operating efficiency of approximately 5 mu per hour and a high success rate of 85%. This mechanization significantly reduces costs and enhances chrysanthemum farmers' income.

Wu Gangyu, Secretary of CPC Sheyang County Committee, stated that it is actively constructing a modern agricultural industry system, production system, and operation system, promoting the deep integration of the first, second, and third industries. It utilizes the "chrysanthemum economy" to drive rural revitalization and further enrich the connotations of integrated development in "agriculture + industry", "agriculture + tourism", and "agriculture + culture". They continue to expand the "circle of friends" for cooperation and exchanges in traditional Chinese medicine, striving to create a business pattern with chrysanthemum planting as the lead, extended by processing, trading, and logistics, and centered around cultural leisure and health preservation. The goal is for "Su Chrysanthemum" to truly become the "wealth flower" for the rural population and the "internet-famous flower" for rural tourism.

This Chrysanthemum Festival will continue for one month. Throughout the festival, activities such as the Jiangsu Chrysanthemum High-Quality Development Forum and the 2023 "Enjoy Sheyang's Fresh" Special Agricultural Product Exhibition will be organized.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443000
Caption: Aerial view of Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area

SOURCE Sheyang Hexiang Juhai Scenic Area

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.