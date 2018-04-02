The 7th Nanyang Cultural Festival 2018 Attracts 200 Overseas Chinese Nationals to Wenchang, Hainan

The event is aimed to give full play to Wenchang's advantages in overseas resources and local characteristics, and build on the bond of culture to establish a platform for exchanges and cooperation of fellow townsmen at home and abroad. Against the background of the "Belt & Road" Initiative, this platform will promote the Nanyang culture, showcase local culture, create a synergy for development, and further boost the pragmatic cooperation of fellow townsmen for win-win outcomes in economy, trade, tourism, culture and friendship.

The event is consisted of eight parts, including the opening ceremony of the Nanyang Cultural Festival in Wenchang, the Themed Exchange Meeting of Fellow Townsmen from Home and Abroad, Wenchang Business Attraction Promotion, Wenchang Development Dialogue of Chinese and Overseas Young Entrepreneurs, the Meeting of the Board of the International Federation of Hainan Associations, artistic performance, inspection tours, and 2018 Wenchang Chinese Carnival.

At the Wenchang Development Dialogue of Chinese and Overseas Young Entrepreneurs, young elites of Hainan descent shared their experience and suggestions in investment and start-ups. They introduced the investment projects and policies of Wenchang, and called for more young people from home and abroad to learn about Wenchang and make due contributions to its socio-economic development.

In addition, at the artistic performance, art troupes from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong presented the Nanyang-style shows, and gained big applause and warm welcome among the audience.

To coincide with the Nanyang Cultural Festival, Wenchang unveiled a short video solicitation activity named "Chinese Nationals of Hainnan Descent Give Thumbs-up for the 30 years of Development of Wenchang", in the hope of boosting the development of Wenchang through the widespread dissemination by overseas Chinese nationals.

