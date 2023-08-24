The 7th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival held in Shenyang, China

News provided by

Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee

24 Aug, 2023, 05:53 ET

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 18, the 7th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival opened with the theme of "the Charm of Cheongsam Encourages Innovation, Intelligence Inspires Beautiful Shenyang".

The opening ceremony witnessed the establishment of the "Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Inheritance and Innovation Research Center", jointly built by the Shenyang Federation of Social Science Associations and the Luxun Academy of Fine Arts, and embraced its first group of nine resident enterprises, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee.

Continue Reading
The 7th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival was held in Shenyang, China.
The 7th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival was held in Shenyang, China.

The 7th Cheongsam Cultural Festival revolved around the fusion of Cheongsam culture with digital innovation. It highlighted the significance of creative design in empowering the development of the cultural industry. The festival showcased the achievements of Shenyang's Cheongsam culture and industry in the context of cultural digitization, while also delving into future development prospects.

The 7th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival, spanning six days, took place from August 19 to August 22. Each evening at 19:00, the Cheongsam city show events were held in sequence at different locations: Joy City CD Pedestrian Street in Dadong District, Fangte Happy World in Shenbei New District, Laobei Market in Heping District, and Zhongjie Pedestrian Street in Shenhe District. Additionally, on August 22 and 23, the China Industrial Museum in Tiexi District hosted the Cheongsam Creative Design Exhibition and the Fifth China Custom Cheongsam Art Award.

The Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival has positioned Shenyang as a beacon of cultural excellence, showcasing the city's international appeal through the fashionable medium of Cheongsam. This festival has been instrumental in driving the high-quality development of Shenyang's cultural sector and cultural industry, elevating the city's cultural soft power to new heights.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441886
Caption: The 7th Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Festival was held in Shenyang, China.

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee

Also from this source

Shenyang lanza 660 proyectos de escenario para generar oportunidades de inversión por un valor de 700.000 millones de yuanes

Shenyang launches 660 scenario projects to unleash investment opportunities worth RMB 700 billion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.