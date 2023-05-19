The 7th World Intelligence Congress opened in Tianjin

News provided by

World Intelligence Congress

19 May, 2023, 12:10 ET

TIANJIN, China, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, the opening ceremony of the 7th World Intelligence Congress and World Summit on Intelligent Technology Innovation and Cooperation was held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin). Wan Gang, Vice Chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, delivered a keynote report. Chen Min'er, Secretary of Tianjin Municipal CPC Committee, delivered a speech. Singaporean Minister for National Development, Mr. Desmond Lee Ti-Seng, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Mogilev Region of Belarus, Anatoly Mikhailovich Isachanka, His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for China (HMTC), Mr. John Edwards, Chinese Minister of Education, Mr. Huai Jinpeng, and Minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Wang Zhigang delivered speeches as well. Zhang Gong, mayor of Tianjin, presided the ceremony.

Continue Reading
On site of the 7th World Intelligence Congress (PRNewsfoto/World Intelligence Congress)
On site of the 7th World Intelligence Congress (PRNewsfoto/World Intelligence Congress)
Wan Gang, Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, is giving the keynote speech. (PRNewsfoto/World Intelligence Congress)
Wan Gang, Chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology, is giving the keynote speech. (PRNewsfoto/World Intelligence Congress)

Wan Gang pointed out in his keynote report that the development of China's artificial intelligence has been firmly grasping the main line of "enabling the substantial economy and supporting social development"; through the traction through application and demand, the opening of the innovation system, the leading role of the platform, the collaborative innovation among industry, academia, research and application, a research and development system and application ecology with Chinese characteristics has been formed, empowering the industrial upgrading and social progress, leading all fields of economy and society to leap from digitalization and networking to intelligence.

Chen Min'er pointed out that President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of artificial intelligence and digital economy. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space. Sustainable Growth Driver", the World Intelligence Congress will encourage all participants jointly to discuss new issues in the smart era and plan a new blueprint for the smart cooperation. Tianjin is willing to use the congress as a medium to exchange new ideas and technologies, further strengthen the interaction of science and technology, industrial cooperation and project implementation, seek a broader development space, more sustainable growth driver, and share the new opportunities of digital economy development.

Mr. Desmond Lee Ti-Seng commented that this year's congress has brought together like-minded professionals from all around the world to discuss experiences and innovative solutions related to artificial intelligence. Singapore will take the 15th anniversary of the development and construction of the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city as an opportunity to deepen its cooperation with Tianjin in the sustainable development and smart city construction, strengthen exchanges and mutual understanding, as well as open a new chapter of cooperation.

Isachanka said that the World Intelligence Congress is an important platform for scientists and entrepreneurs to discuss the frontier trends in the development of artificial intelligence, gathering the world's best representatives in the field of intelligence, and Tianjin is the concentration of artificial intelligence industry. He hopes to exchange and share experience as well as knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence in order to promote cooperation between the two sides to achieve more practical results.

A series of activities such as projects signing, parallel forums, smart technology exhibition, competitions and smart experience will be held during the 7th World Intelligence Congress, and nearly 500 enterprises listed on the Forbes Top 500 both domestic and abroad and well-known technology enterprises will take part in the exhibition, making every effort to build an international event with gathering of innovative resources, leading industrial development and better smart experience.

Contact：Fan Yingming
Tel: 0086-13702005832
E-mail: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081427/World_Intelligence_Congress_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081426/World_Intelligence_Congress_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081425/4045527/World_Intelligence_Congress_Logo.jpg

SOURCE World Intelligence Congress

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.