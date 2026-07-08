The 800 Club Announces Expanded Financial Education and Wealth-Building Initiative to Help Clients Access Credit, Funding, and Real Estate Opportunities

Kamerrun Bradley's Financial Services Company Positions Itself as a Full-Spectrum Resource for Credit Repair, Business Funding, and Generational Wealth Development

Kamerrun Bradley | The 800 Club Credit & Funding

GAFFNEY, S.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 800 Club, a financial services company specializing in credit repair, personal and business funding access, and financial education, today announced an expanded initiative designed to provide clients with a comprehensive pathway from credit improvement to long-term wealth building. The company, founded by Kamerrun Bradley, is reinforcing its commitment to delivering education-first financial services that go beyond traditional credit repair and equip clients with the knowledge and resources to create generational wealth.

Kamerrun Bradley

The announcement reflects The 800 Club's ongoing effort to redefine what financial services can offer to individuals and entrepreneurs who have historically lacked access to foundational financial education and credit knowledge.

"We're not simply a credit repair company," said Kamerrun Bradley, founder of The 800 Club. "Our real mission is helping clients create financial opportunities through education, strategy, and access to resources. We want people to leave our program with the confidence, knowledge, and financial foundation to build wealth and create opportunities for their families."

Comprehensive Services Spanning Credit, Funding, and Real Estate

The 800 Club's expanded initiative encompasses three interconnected service areas designed to guide clients through each stage of their financial development.

The company's credit repair services assist clients in identifying inaccurate negative items, optimizing their credit profiles, and positioning themselves for stronger financial opportunities. Rather than applying a standardized process, The 800 Club develops individualized dispute strategies grounded in applicable consumer protection law, tailored to each client's credit history and goals.

Upon strengthening a client's credit profile, The 800 Club transitions clients into personal and business funding readiness. This includes evaluating business structure, credit history, revenue, and income to identify appropriate lending options and build a funding strategy aligned with each client's objectives, whether that is purchasing a first home, acquiring investment property, growing a business, or securing equipment financing.

The company also operates an educational community where members receive ongoing mentorship, training, and step-by-step resources covering credit management, funding strategy, consumer rights, and wealth-building principles. Bradley describes this community as a core component of The 800 Club's long-term value to clients.

"Obtaining funding is just the beginning," Bradley noted. "We teach our clients how to manage that capital wisely, build lasting business credit, and use financing as a tool to create sustainable growth rather than short-term relief."

Bradley & Bradley Investing Extends the Wealth-Building Pathway

Alongside The 800 Club, Bradley co-leads Bradley & Bradley Investing, a real estate company focused on property acquisition, portfolio management, and investor mentorship. The two companies function as complementary stages of a single client journey, with clients moving from credit improvement and funding access through The 800 Club into real estate investment through Bradley & Bradley Investing.

Through the real estate arm, clients receive mentorship on identifying investment opportunities, acquiring properties with confidence, and building long-term wealth through real estate portfolios. Bradley describes the combined structure as a deliberate effort to ensure clients have a clear path from financial repair to wealth creation.

"Together, both companies are built around one mission: helping people create generational wealth," Bradley said. "Whether someone needs to improve their credit, secure funding, purchase their first investment property, or learn how to build a real estate portfolio, we provide the education, guidance, and support to help them get there."

Addressing Financial Literacy Gaps in Underserved Communities

A central element of The 800 Club's mission is closing financial literacy gaps that disproportionately affect underserved communities. Bradley founded the company after observing that many hardworking individuals were being denied financial opportunities not due to a lack of effort or ambition, but because they had never been taught how credit and funding systems work.

"In many underserved communities, it's not a lack of ambition or work ethic that's holding people back. It's a lack of access to financial education and information," Bradley said. "If we can improve financial literacy, we don't just change one person's future. We create a ripple effect that impacts families, future generations, and entire communities."

The company uses social media as an educational platform, publishing content that simplifies credit, funding, and real estate concepts for a broad audience. Bradley views this content strategy as an extension of the company's core mission rather than a marketing function.

Notable Client Outcomes

Among the outcomes The 800 Club highlights from its client work, Bradley points specifically to clients who have achieved first-time homeownership following completion of the company's credit repair and funding readiness programs. The company reports helping multiple clients qualify for and close on their first homes after entering the program with limited credit options.

"Seeing someone go from believing homeownership wasn't possible to getting the keys to their own home is incredibly rewarding," Bradley said. "That's more than a credit score. It's stability, security, and the opportunity to build wealth for their family."

The company has also assisted clients in accessing business funding, improving vehicle financing terms, and positioning themselves for real estate investment.

Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, The 800 Club and Bradley & Bradley Investing are focused on several growth priorities. These include expanding Bradley & Bradley Investing's commercial real estate portfolio, broadening funding partnerships to provide clients with a wider range of personal and business financing options, and scaling the company's mentorship infrastructure and digital education resources to reach a larger national audience.

Bradley has also expressed intent to expand his public speaking presence, with a goal of reaching broader audiences on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and generational wealth creation.

"My vision is to build organizations that don't just help people improve their finances today, but equip them with the knowledge and opportunities to create lasting wealth for generations to come," Bradley said.

About The 800 Club

The 800 Club is a financial services company providing credit repair, personal and business funding access, and financial education. Founded by Kamerrun Bradley, the company serves individuals and entrepreneurs seeking to improve their financial position and build long-term wealth. Through its educational community, mentorship programs, and sister company Bradley & Bradley Investing, The 800 Club offers clients a comprehensive pathway from credit improvement to generational wealth creation.

Media Contact

Kamerrun Bradley,

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bbiconsulting.net/

SOURCE The 800 Club