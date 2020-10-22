The 8th Anniversary of Yiwugo Marked by Its Ranking Among "Small but Elegant" Cyber Brands Chosen by Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM)

YIWU, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. October 21, 2020 marks the 8th anniversary of Yiwugo, as well as the eighth consecutive year of its services for the digital transformation of the traditional physical market. Relying on the innovation-driven development of the physical market in the form of e-commerce, Yiwugo has ranked among "Small but Elegant" cyber brands together with other well-known brands including Netease Yanxuan, Pinduoduo and Suning Jiwu, as selected by the Electronic Commerce and Information Department of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).

Based on the Internet, Yiwugo has been committed to empowering the traditional physical market using the new generation information technology. By analyzing the trading characteristics of e-commerce platforms for commodity wholesale, Yiwugo has developed its own big data intelligent matching model, which makes it easier for buyers to find their desired products, and also provides an e-commerce sales platform where suppliers may attract traffic at a low cost. To date, Yiwugo has had 53,000 merchants, 800,000 daily unique visitors (UV), 15 million daily pageview (PV), and 6 million registered buyers. Today, it has become one of the most influential e-commerce platforms in the specialized physical market in China.

The 13th Five-Year Plan for the Development of E-commerce issued by the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) in December, 2016 explicitly proposed promoting the deep integration of e-commerce and traditional industries and driving the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries in all aspects. The selection of "Small but Elegant" brands is aimed at providing useful reference for local governments at all levels to develop e-commerce innovatively, guide the materialized development of online business forms and facilitate the transformation and upgrading of the real economy. Yiwugo being selected as one of the "Small but Elegant" cyber brands at its 8th anniversary is undoubtedly a recognition of its development over the past eight years.

Right on the 8th birthday of Yiwugo, celebrations were held concurrently in offices like Yiwu and Beijing, and Wang Jianjun, CEO of Yiwugo, delivered a celebratory speech. He indicated that Yiwugo had gone through eight strenuous years of innovation and constantly overcome various difficulties, such as the corporate cultural integration of traditional enterprises and Internet-based start-ups, and the lack of local Internet-savvy professionals. With the unremitting efforts of all employees and the full support of all parties concerned, Yiwugo has made certain progress. In the future, Yiwugo will actively engage in building a world-leading digital platform for commodities and strive to accommodate all quality suppliers in the national commodity industry belt on the basis of Yiwu Commodity Market. In addition, Yiwugo will pay attention to small-batch wholesale business, attempt to develop cloud storage and distribution systems and services, and help suppliers broaden their vision for sales.

SOURCE Yiwugo