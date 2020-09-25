The 8th Annual Miss Arc Broward Pageant 2020

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miss Arc Broward Pageant is a unique experience designed to empower young women with disabilities. For eight years, the pageant has been held at the Fort Lauderdale Parker Playhouse with a sell-out audience of 1,000+ people.

The pageant celebrates diversity, acceptance, and girl power. Once crowned, the Miss Arc Broward winners advocate for girls with disabilities and spread the message to thrive and embrace life's challenges.

2019 Miss Arc Broward being crowned by Miss Florida USA while Little Miss Arc Broward waves to the crowd

This year, for the first time, the Miss Arc Broward Pageant goes virtual and includes contestants from around the country. The virtual pageant will be held on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m. and will be an even more exciting production, reaching a larger national audience.

Ten young women — ages 6 to 17 — will take the virtual stage for the 8th Annual Miss Arc Broward Pageant presented by Ultimate Kronos Group. Through talent, personality and evening wear presentations, these young women will have a chance to display their personalities and talents in an environment where everyone is accepted and applauded.

Each pageant contestant will be supported by a dedicated "Cheer Squad" composed of groups from across the country. "Cheer Squads" compose books of well wishes for the girls, sending words of encouragement and support throughout the pageant season.

As a longtime community advocate in South Florida, Arc Broward has continued to challenge and transform the public perception of individuals with disabilities for over 62 years.

About Arc Broward

For more than 60 years, Arc Broward has worked hand in hand with our community, changing how people with disabilities and other life challenges are embraced and included. This critical work ensures that people with disabilities not only live, learn, work, and play in their communities, but more importantly, thrive. Arc Broward operates at nine locations and provides 21 programs throughout Broward County, including its two pioneering Social Enterprises - Arc Educates and Arc Culinary. Each of these social enterprises offers in-demand services to the local South Florida market and is a source of earned income for Arc Broward while, at the same time, serving as both a training ground for workforce development and potential future employment for adults with disabilities. To learn more, visit www.arcbroward.com or visit us on social media @arcbroward.

